Inside The Bizarre Drama Between Mark Zuckerberg And Joe Biden

One of the richest men in the world, Mark Zuckerberg has faced his fair share of controversy as the leader of the social media giant, Facebook. One of those controversies came in 2024, as he kicked off the year in a senate hearing, apologizing to parents for what they'd endured after their children were exploited on social media. He then doubled down on Facebook's commitment to protecting kids. Zuckerberg's 2025 also began on a controversial note, with the January 7 announcement that Facebook Meta was eliminating its third party fact-checking program. That's when President Joe Biden entered the chat.

In remarks to the press on January 10, Biden addressed Facebook's decision to move away from verifying the validity of content posted in favor of Community Notes, similar to what Elon Musk did with X (formerly Twitter). "It's just completely contrary to everything America's about," he said, via NBC News. "We want to tell the truth. We haven't always done it as a nation, but we want to tell the truth."

Just days after Biden's comments, Zuckerberg went on the defensive with an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. Zuckerberg claimed that the Biden administration contacted his team during the height of the Covid-19 outbreak and demanded that certain posts be removed. "It just got to this point where we were like 'no, we're not going to take down things that are true, that's ridiculous.'"

