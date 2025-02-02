The One Thing Donald Trump Is Supposed To Never Wear (But Does It Anyway)

While the United States doesn't have a formal dress code in the same way the royal family does across the pond, there are still some unspoken expectations of what a president should wear. For example, whether it's a crisp navy or contentious tan (like Barack Obama's controversial sartorial choice), presidents are rarely seen in the Capitol not wearing a suit. They're also usually not seen wearing headgear of any sort, which makes President Donald Trump's ever-present MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat stick out all the more.

Advertisement

From before his first victory in 2016 to pre-inauguration rallies for his second term, Trump has loved wearing the MAGA hat, which retails for a whopping $50 on the official Trump Store website. He often brandishes it at rallies with his supporters, who wear it in droves. It's become something of a symbol and identifier for his constituents. "I do think that there's this sense that if you put on that hat, you are knowingly shrouding yourself in something that has all of these dark connotations and, in knowingly doing that, that implies that you're OK with it," The Washington Post's Robin Givhan pointedly put it in 2019 during a conversation with NPR.

Regardless of the negative connotations surrounding the MAGA hat, Trump's faithful haven't stopped wearing the typically bright red cap. The president himself hasn't either, and likely won't, unspoken rule or not.

Advertisement