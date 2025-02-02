How Rita Ora Proposed To Taika Waititi
Pop powerhouse Rita Ora has undergone a stunning transformation that proves she is not one who wants to fit the mold. Full of contradictions, Ora admits she enjoys living "as if there are no rules" while also having "always craved security" (via Glamour UK). Knowing this, it doesn't come as a total surprise to learn that it was the "Let You Love Me" singer who actually proposed to her superstar director and actor husband Taika Waititi. "She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly," the "Thor: Ragnarok" director exclaimed in an interview with Vogue.
"There was no real getting down on one knee. It was more like, 'I want to marry you. Let's just do it,'" the "For You" singer told Glamour UK. Ora tossed out the idea of marriage while the duo were in Palm Springs, and scrambled to create their intimate ceremony just a few weeks later. Ora also told Glamour that, since so much of her life is under public scrutiny, she didn't want a big wedding or the long engagement, publicity leaks, and other headaches that come along with a star-studded event. Therefore, as the couple wanted to keep an air of privacy about their special day at the time, it made it difficult for the press to pin down where, exactly, the nuptials took place. Ultimately, the couple ended up holding a quiet ceremony in Los Angeles, only inviting a few close friends and family. "We just figured it out and we did it. And it was perfect," Ora told Glamour.
Taikia Waititi and Rita Ora had a very private wedding ceremony
Although the "Don't Think Twice" singer later dished to Vogue that their wedding was actually held at their Los Angeles home, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi kept things low-key and calm on the actual day. "My sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun," Ora told Vogue. Waititi's two daughters, Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu, whom he shares with his ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley, were also at the wedding. "It was a dream," Ora said, who donned a Tom Ford gown for the ceremony.
It seems that it was pretty clear the two were meant to be together since when they finally told their friends about the wedding, their pals weren't shocked. "No one knew. No one was surprised. They were like, "I'm so happy for you. And when can we just throw a big rager?" Ora recalled to Glamour UK.
So far, the couple seems to be blissfully enjoying married life and sharing their love for one another. The couple reportedly has tattoos of each other's initials, and Waititi got another "R" on his hand after the wedding — though he jokingly claimed on Instagram that it was because "I love rugby." Ora even honored Waititi with a sappy Instagram post for the "Jojo Rabbit" director's birthday. "You keep me together in moments I don't think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here's to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I'm the funny one. I LOVE YOU." Here's hoping for many more beautiful moments for the couple.