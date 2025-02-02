How Rita Ora Proposed To Taika Waititi

Pop powerhouse Rita Ora has undergone a stunning transformation that proves she is not one who wants to fit the mold. Full of contradictions, Ora admits she enjoys living "as if there are no rules" while also having "always craved security" (via Glamour UK). Knowing this, it doesn't come as a total surprise to learn that it was the "Let You Love Me" singer who actually proposed to her superstar director and actor husband Taika Waititi. "She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly," the "Thor: Ragnarok" director exclaimed in an interview with Vogue.

"There was no real getting down on one knee. It was more like, 'I want to marry you. Let's just do it,'" the "For You" singer told Glamour UK. Ora tossed out the idea of marriage while the duo were in Palm Springs, and scrambled to create their intimate ceremony just a few weeks later. Ora also told Glamour that, since so much of her life is under public scrutiny, she didn't want a big wedding or the long engagement, publicity leaks, and other headaches that come along with a star-studded event. Therefore, as the couple wanted to keep an air of privacy about their special day at the time, it made it difficult for the press to pin down where, exactly, the nuptials took place. Ultimately, the couple ended up holding a quiet ceremony in Los Angeles, only inviting a few close friends and family. "We just figured it out and we did it. And it was perfect," Ora told Glamour.

