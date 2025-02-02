The Major A-Listers Hallmark's Casey Deidrick Wants To Work With
Actor Casey Deidrick has been making a name for himself as a Hallmark staple, appearing in 2021's "A Very Merry Bridesmaid" before making his return to Hallmark in 2023 with the love flick "Wedding Season." Deidrick is notable for his complete and utter dedication to the craft of acting. In an exclusive interview with A Book Of Magazine, Deidrick disclosed that he uses acting as a form of therapy in a way. "I view acting not as a job but a way for me to process and cope with my bipolar disorder and childhood traumas I faced as a child," Deidrick told the outlet. "Acting for me is a lot like jumping out of an airplane and gives me the freedom to be who I want to be. I'm just never satisfied, and I am always growing and learning as a person."
Deidrick's filmography goes considerably deeper than Hallmark of course, and while the heartthrob has an extensive resume already, Deidrick has expressed that there are several A-listers that he would love to act alongside. During a 2021 interview with Digital Journal, he listed three acclaimed actors in particular as people he would love to work with next. Deidrick told Digital Journal, "Florence Pugh is so great. I would love to work with Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy too."
Casey Deidrick admires Tom Hardy
Hallmark star Casey Deidrick's interview with Digital Journal was not the first time the actor expressed admiration for Tom Hardy. Hardy, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises," is an actor who may have great chemistry with Deidrick. Both actors carry a certain bravado and level of commitment that might prove to be magnetic on-screen together. During an exclusive conversation with Cool America, Deidrick raved about Hardy's acting abilities. Deidrick told the outlet, "I was so moved by Tom Hardy's performance in 'Warrior' — I could watch him do nothing in a scene."
While speaking exclusively with Anthem in April 2019, Deidrick talked even further about his love for Hardy, discussing the "Venom" star's transparent acting style. He told the outlet, "I like him because he's one of the only actors where he doesn't have to say s*** and you know exactly what he's feeling. ... I find that that's the kind of acting I identify with and something that I relate to." Deidrick felt similarly about Shia LaBeouf's acting and added, "That's why I like acting so much. I love those kinds of roles — those dark, gritty roles."
Deidrick's dream collaboration with Hardy, Florence Pugh, or Cillian Murphy would be an epic display of talent, so hopefully, some Hollywood producers listen to his words and make his wishes come true.