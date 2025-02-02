The Major A-Listers Hallmark's Casey Deidrick Wants To Work With

Actor Casey Deidrick has been making a name for himself as a Hallmark staple, appearing in 2021's "A Very Merry Bridesmaid" before making his return to Hallmark in 2023 with the love flick "Wedding Season." Deidrick is notable for his complete and utter dedication to the craft of acting. In an exclusive interview with A Book Of Magazine, Deidrick disclosed that he uses acting as a form of therapy in a way. "I view acting not as a job but a way for me to process and cope with my bipolar disorder and childhood traumas I faced as a child," Deidrick told the outlet. "Acting for me is a lot like jumping out of an airplane and gives me the freedom to be who I want to be. I'm just never satisfied, and I am always growing and learning as a person."

Deidrick's filmography goes considerably deeper than Hallmark of course, and while the heartthrob has an extensive resume already, Deidrick has expressed that there are several A-listers that he would love to act alongside. During a 2021 interview with Digital Journal, he listed three acclaimed actors in particular as people he would love to work with next. Deidrick told Digital Journal, "Florence Pugh is so great. I would love to work with Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy too."