Five Times David Muir Got Called Out For His Donald Trump-Like Ego

Of all the moments a news anchor could choose to show off their ego, natural disasters and major tragedies are generally inappropriate times to do so. However, ABC News' David Muir seemingly neglected this unspoken rule in January 2025 as he reported on the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

On January 8, 2025, Muir donned a fireman's jacket as he reported on the Los Angeles fires from one of the disaster sites. Though his fashion choice might have been intended to show solidarity for the firefighters and other emergency workers responding to the fire, the gesture was quickly soiled after viewers noticed he was using clothespins to make the oversized coat fit him better. Considering he seemed too concerned about his looks in the wake of a tragedy, some users on X, formerly Twitter, believed his decision to manipulate his looks for the camera was made in poor taste. "People are losing everything they have, but I have to make sure I look good in my fake fireman's jacket," one X user wrote, mocking Muir.

Former ABC anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came to Muir's defense on their podcast in an episode they titled "Does This Fire Make Me Look Fat?" However, Robach and Holmes were soon criticized for their own trip to L.A. amid the tragic fires, as they were seen arriving in obvious designer clothing.