Five Times David Muir Got Called Out For His Donald Trump-Like Ego
It may seem like a far stretch for an ABC News anchor to be compared to, of all people, President Donald Trump. Knowing the president isn't afraid of expressing his disdain for the mainstream media, it may be hard to find any common ground between him and the journalists he loathes. Such is certainly the case for David Muir of "World News Tonight," whom Trump reportedly took aim at as recently as January 2025 for their clashing perceptions regarding the nation's crime rate during the September 2024 presidential debate.
Be that as it may, Muir has fielded some criticisms throughout his career that may remind people of the president. Like Trump, who often struggles to hide his delicate ego, Muir, too, has been accused of showing self-centered or narcissistic tendencies. With his allegedly vain personality in mind, we've compiled a list of some of his most egotistical moments.
He was too focused on his looks during the Los Angeles fires
Of all the moments a news anchor could choose to show off their ego, natural disasters and major tragedies are generally inappropriate times to do so. However, ABC News' David Muir seemingly neglected this unspoken rule in January 2025 as he reported on the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
On January 8, 2025, Muir donned a fireman's jacket as he reported on the Los Angeles fires from one of the disaster sites. Though his fashion choice might have been intended to show solidarity for the firefighters and other emergency workers responding to the fire, the gesture was quickly soiled after viewers noticed he was using clothespins to make the oversized coat fit him better. Considering he seemed too concerned about his looks in the wake of a tragedy, some users on X, formerly Twitter, believed his decision to manipulate his looks for the camera was made in poor taste. "People are losing everything they have, but I have to make sure I look good in my fake fireman's jacket," one X user wrote, mocking Muir.
Former ABC anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came to Muir's defense on their podcast in an episode they titled "Does This Fire Make Me Look Fat?" However, Robach and Holmes were soon criticized for their own trip to L.A. amid the tragic fires, as they were seen arriving in obvious designer clothing.
Insiders accused him of showing off for the camera
Beyond his coverage of the Los Angeles fires, ABC News' David Muir has been called out on other occasions for prioritizing his looks in inappropriate situations. In January 2025, an ABC insider illustrated their disgust toward Muir to Page Six by pointing toward some of his Instagram posts from the field. They criticized him for perceivably focusing more on modeling for the camera rather than the news at hand. "It's pathetic," the insider said. "All flexed muscles and posing. He's actually 'Zoolander' meets 'Anchorman.' He forgets he is the face of ABC News, not Abercrombie & Fitch!"
Muir's Instagram reveals several instances in which this happened. In an October 2023 post, for example, he paired his helmet and bulletproof vest with a black muscle shirt while reporting in Israel. Muir has seemingly made it clear he wants his audience to notice his muscles, and he's capitalized on several opportunities to make that happen.
He allegedly likes to flaunt his looks at the gym
David Muir's alleged obsession with displaying his good looks apparently extends beyond his on-camera moments. When he isn't playing it up for the camera, it's possible he also loves to show off for the crowd when he works out.
Per conservative journalist and former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros, Muir enjoys displaying his looks at the gym. "I used to work out at the same gym as David Muir," Tantaros wrote on X in September 2024. "All the trainers and staff collectively referred to him as 'Zoolander' because he'd stand in front of the mirror posing and flexing for uncomfortably long periods of time. A dim bulb but enthusiastic jazzercizer." While Tantaros' claims could merely be a baseless jab from a journalistic rival, Muir has proven he isn't afraid to literally flex his looks, as evident by several Instagram posts he's shared showing off his muscles.
He feuded with another ABC personality
ABC News personality David Muir's alleged ego has also apparently landed him in some tense situations with his employer and a fellow co-worker. He and "Good Morning America's" George Stephanopoulos were reportedly engaged in a bitter feud regarding a power shift within the network. Though Stephanopoulos was previously tasked with handling ABC's priority special reporting duties as its "chief anchor," the title was dissolved, and Muir was given the reins. Thus, tensions flared between them.
Muir and Stephanopoulos' beef got so bad, in fact, that it required mediation from Disney CEO Bob Iger to calm the fires. "They found a way to have two big stars and build towards the future," a source told CNN Business. While Iger seemingly settled the conflict at the time, it appears Muir and Stephanopoulos haven't completely put their issues aside, as further reports of their feud have continued to surface.
He supposedly has a large dressing room
As if reports surrounding their work-related fighting weren't enough, The U.S. Sun disclosed in September 2024 that George Stephanopoulos is also allegedly jealous of the size of David Muir's dressing room. Per an anonymous source, he's supposedly bent on receiving the same treatment as Muir from the network. "George has been interested in making sure he gets whatever David Muir gets," the insider alleged. "He's been asking people on his team to find out what David is getting to make sure his is comparable." Contrary to this claim, another insider backed up Stephanopoulos and said that the rumor was untrue.
If the whispers are, indeed, correct, they could indicate that Muir has the upper hand in their conflict. The notion that Stephanopoulos is vying for similar amenities could also be a major ego booster for Muir, given he apparently possesses coveted luxuries his workplace rival is possibly deprived of.