Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Trip To LA Amid Tragic Fires Did Not Help Their Reputation
Former "GMA3: What You Need To Know" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has certainly evolved since their cheating scandal. Their public perception, on the other hand, hasn't changed quite as much. In 2022, news broke that the pair had been having an affair before both calling it quits with their respective spouses. In January 2023, they were formally let go from "Good Morning America," thanks to the tragic details of how their relationship began. Since then, they've been out in the open as a couple — hitting the red carpet arm-in-arm and even launching a podcast together. Yet, their reputations still struggle to recover. Now, in the wake of destruction cause by the tragic Los Angeles fires, they've made yet another PR misstep, and it's not helping their post-scandal comeback.
On January 14, Holmes and Robach were photographed at the airport at the end of a visit to LA. This is a controversial and all-around ill-advised time to visit LA, unless of course, you are doing so to help provide aid to the many people affected by the fires. Not only was there no indication that this was the point of the couple's trip, but their appearance raised some red flags, too. They looked to be wearing upscale ensembles — both sporting what appears to be diamond jewelry and Holmes wearing a flashy cardigan seemingly from the brand Lacoste. Lacoste sells basic men's polo shirts for upwards of $100, and men's cardigans go for $150 or more.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach made a few PR mistakes regarding the LA fires
At a time when most people don't have money to spend on frivolous purchases, class consciousness is increasing, and many in Los Angeles have lost everything, the public has less and less patience for seeing people seeming to flaunt their wealth. And, in Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' case, their designer-dud-clad airport walk was more than an isolated incident that's prompting bad PR; it came on the heels of controversial comments they made about the LA fires. ABC "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir recently received backlash for cinching in his fire jacket with clothes pins while reporting on the fires. Folks believed that Muir had altered his jacket to give it a sleeker shape, which to many seemed vain and trivial in light of the tragedy he was reporting.
On the "Amy and T.J. podcast," the pair came to Muir's defense during an episode they titled, "Does This Fire Make Me Look Fat?" During the episode, both Holmes and Robach explained that Muir shouldn't be getting flak. "I don't think he deserves the hate he's getting ... and especially from people who've never had to be on television every day where your image, your looks are constantly being critiqued or acknowledged so you might have a hyper-awareness about that," Robach explained, per the Daily Mail. Now, for obvious reasons, the couple is, once again, not looking too good in the eyes of the public.