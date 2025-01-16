Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Trip To LA Amid Tragic Fires Did Not Help Their Reputation

Former "GMA3: What You Need To Know" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has certainly evolved since their cheating scandal. Their public perception, on the other hand, hasn't changed quite as much. In 2022, news broke that the pair had been having an affair before both calling it quits with their respective spouses. In January 2023, they were formally let go from "Good Morning America," thanks to the tragic details of how their relationship began. Since then, they've been out in the open as a couple — hitting the red carpet arm-in-arm and even launching a podcast together. Yet, their reputations still struggle to recover. Now, in the wake of destruction cause by the tragic Los Angeles fires, they've made yet another PR misstep, and it's not helping their post-scandal comeback.

On January 14, Holmes and Robach were photographed at the airport at the end of a visit to LA. This is a controversial and all-around ill-advised time to visit LA, unless of course, you are doing so to help provide aid to the many people affected by the fires. Not only was there no indication that this was the point of the couple's trip, but their appearance raised some red flags, too. They looked to be wearing upscale ensembles — both sporting what appears to be diamond jewelry and Holmes wearing a flashy cardigan seemingly from the brand Lacoste. Lacoste sells basic men's polo shirts for upwards of $100, and men's cardigans go for $150 or more.