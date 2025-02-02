Tragic Details About HGTV Unsellable Houses Stars Lyndsay & Leslie

Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are best known for turning impossible odds into rewarding wins on their HGTV show "Unsellable Houses", and the truth is that the same can be said for the health journey they've been on together. Their story starts at the very beginning, with the two sisters being born as mirror twins, which means "identical twins whose features are matched as though they're reflected in a mirror. This means birthmarks and dominant hands are, for example, on opposite sides," according to their bio on HGTV's website. The two do act like one another's reflection, claiming on their blog that they've never gone without talking for more than a day and a half and both married their high school sweethearts. "We are together every day, so don't get us wrong, we definitely get on each other's nerves, but we hardly ever fight," Davis said.

The home renovation duo have taken their daily chit-chat to the next level by launching a podcast, and in a recent episode, Lamb and Davis went on the record to talk about Lamb's lifelong health journey. Together they discussed Lamb's connective tissue and autoimmune disorders, which stem from the way that they were born. On their podcast "Twin Win Unfiltered," Davis says, "As identical twins, it's very common for one of the babies to get more of the nutrients ... More of the basic health genes. So growing up, it was pretty evident that I was just the healthier twin." However, like on television, the two are open, honest, and always have each other's back despite the lifetime of hardship that Lamb kept private until the twins decided to talk it out.

