Jennifer Tilly Lives An Insanely Lavish Life After Her Divorce

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Jennifer Tilly has become accustomed to enjoying the trappings of Hollywood success, thanks to an acting career dating back to the 1980s. The California native got her first big break in controversial director Woody Allen's "Bullets Over Broadway," and later became known for such hits as "Bound" and "Bride of Chucky." But Tilly's lavish life has been funded by more than just her own work and came from an unexpected source.

Advertisement

As reported in E! News, Tilly revealed in a December 2024 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that she was receiving royalties from the long-running animated TV show "The Simpsons," thanks to a divorce settlement from her late ex-husband and series co-creator Sam Simon. Tilly's income from the show was 30% of her ex-husband's share, and it's believed she receives anything from about $6 to $10 million annually (via Celebrity Net Worth). That number adds to her net worth of $40 million, which comes from her acting and second career as a professional poker player.

Tilly's settlement contributed to her lavish lifestyle, which includes several luxurious houses on the West Coast and a collection of fine jewelry. In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tilly talked about buying an assortment of David Webb jewelry for $35,000 at an auction (and starring in a terrible movie to help pay for Webb pieces). "One of the bracelets alone was worth twice as much as the lot," she admitted, "and I've since sold a few of those pieces for a lot of money. Sometimes I sell pieces to buy other pieces."

Advertisement