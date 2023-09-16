A Timeline Of Woody Allen's Controversial Relationship With Soon-Yi Previn

In Woody Allen's earlier movies, he played varying iterations of the innocuous nebbish. From the hapless thief of "Take the Money and Run" (1969) to the accidental dictator of "Bananas" (1971), the fundamental dynamic of Allen's early works put him squarely as the butt of the joke, while his female love interests were portrayed as far more sophisticated and intelligent than he could ever hope to be. It's hard to believe that this scrawny neurotic would go on to become one of the most divisive figures in Hollywood. Or is it?

Over time, Allen's films started to subtly change. The gender dynamics were reversed so that Allen now had the upper hand as his female muse remained naive and in awe of his intellect and wit. The most notable shift came in the form of 1979's "Manhattan," which saw his middle-aged protagonist embark on a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. As some critics argue, life soon imitated life.

In 1992, doubt was cast over perceptions of Allen as harmlessly adorkable when he left his long-term partner Mia Farrow for her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. And in the post-MeToo era, folks are calling out the director for his allegedly creepy behavior. Subsequently, this has meant that the plethora of actors previously clamoring to work with him (for very little money, no less) wouldn't be caught dead in a Woody Allen film. Let's take a look at where it all started with a timeline of Woody Allen's controversial relationship with Soon-Yi Previn.