Not Even JLo's Killer Legs Can Distract From Disaster 'Do At Latest Premiere

Jennifer Lopez is promoting her new movie "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" with very on-theme fashion. The star attended the musical's premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26 in a show-stopping spiderweb-themed look. Yet, our opinion of her look varied quite a bit from head to toe. While she clearly tried to draw attention to her toned legs, it was her bad hairstyle that stole the show.

Lopez's exposed legs are an accessory she loves to sport on the red carpet whenever she gets the chance, and this premiere was no exception. Her figure-hugging Valdrin Sahiti gown left little to the imagination with its all-over sheer black lace, and her famous gams were on full display atop sky-high heels. Yet, while her nearly entirely exposed long legs and head-to-toe bedazzled spiderweb detailing may have seemed like enough to have all eyes on them, her hair presented a bit of a distraction. Lopez has had quite a hair evolution over the course of her decades-long career, but this updo felt like a bit of a step in the wrong direction. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton knows a few things about styling red-carpet hair. He has been Lopez's hairstylist for years and boasts many, many more A-list clients, including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and more. Yet, the updo he gave J.Lo for her latest premiere definitely wasn't our favorite look.

