Not Even JLo's Killer Legs Can Distract From Disaster 'Do At Latest Premiere
Jennifer Lopez is promoting her new movie "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" with very on-theme fashion. The star attended the musical's premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26 in a show-stopping spiderweb-themed look. Yet, our opinion of her look varied quite a bit from head to toe. While she clearly tried to draw attention to her toned legs, it was her bad hairstyle that stole the show.
Lopez's exposed legs are an accessory she loves to sport on the red carpet whenever she gets the chance, and this premiere was no exception. Her figure-hugging Valdrin Sahiti gown left little to the imagination with its all-over sheer black lace, and her famous gams were on full display atop sky-high heels. Yet, while her nearly entirely exposed long legs and head-to-toe bedazzled spiderweb detailing may have seemed like enough to have all eyes on them, her hair presented a bit of a distraction. Lopez has had quite a hair evolution over the course of her decades-long career, but this updo felt like a bit of a step in the wrong direction. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton knows a few things about styling red-carpet hair. He has been Lopez's hairstylist for years and boasts many, many more A-list clients, including Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and more. Yet, the updo he gave J.Lo for her latest premiere definitely wasn't our favorite look.
J.Lo's premiere was a success despite her hair flop
Jennifer Lopez's updo snafu comes just a few weeks after she spoke about her hairstylist at the first annual WWD Style Awards. Chris Appleton took home the Best Hairstylist award, and J.Lo gushed about his talent. "He is always up for 'let's do something new,' from short hairstyles to long hairstyles, color, everything. He's just always up to experiment. He really is an incredibly creative and one of the best hairdressers I've ever, ever had the privilege to work with," Lopez explained, per WWD. While Appleton has styled Lopez's hair well many times before, this loose, romantic updo just seemed to clash with her edgy, eye-catching gown.
Despite the fact that Lopez's look missed the mark, she still walked away from the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" premiere a winner. The film, which is a screen adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical and a musical adaptation of the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, earned a standing ovation at its Sundance premiere. The accolades reportedly moved Lopez to tears. At a Q&A that followed the premiere, she explained her love of musicals and noted, "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life" (via People). According to her, performing in a musical "was always my goal. And this is the first time I actually got to do it. This crowd made my dream come true!"