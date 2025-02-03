Tragic Details About Jazz Jennings' Life After Fame

In 2016, after sharing details about her transition and life with the public for a decade, the then-15-year-old Jazz Jennings published a book, titled "Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen," in which she opened up about other struggles and challenges she faced in life. Talking to Teen Vogue, Jennings revealed the toughest subject to write about in her book. "The hardest part to share was about my depression," she said. and it had nothing to do with her being transgender. "It's genetic. My mom has it." Depression and mental health issues are also struggles that many LGBTQ+ people face. "Why? A lot of it has to do with the hate and lack of acceptance we receive in society," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

She revealed to Teen Vogue that she was in a "dark state" for a while. "I had no thoughts of moving forward, only staying in the past and present, dwelling on all of my bad decisions and negative thoughts." She didn't want to talk to anyone, even her friends and family. "If they tried to help me, I would kind of back away from them." In retrospect, she acknowledged that her mother's love and support helped her find the way forward. But in the end, she had to rely on her own strength. "The biggest way of coming out of depression is inner resolve. I have to control myself. I have to tell myself, 'no, focus, focus, do this, do this, do this.'"

