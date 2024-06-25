Jazz Jennings' Weight Loss Journey And Transformation Is Turning Heads

This article mentions mental health struggles and an eating disorder.

One can't hear Jazz Jennings' name without immediately thinking of her popular show, "I Am Jazz." The TLC reality series has taken viewers on a whirlwind journey since it premiered back in 2015. Throughout the show's run, Jennings has undergone gender-confirmation surgeries, used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ causes, and shown what it's like to be a trans kid raised in a loving and caring home. As she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, "This is how families should support their child, embracing and loving them for who they are no matter what, and I really think my parents were just ahead of their time. They are really special people for allowing me to be my authentic self."

Advertisement

Jennings first told the world that she's transgender when she was 6 years old. On a 2007 episode of "20/20," Jennings sat down with Barbara Walters to talk about her experiences as a young trans girl. In 2014, she released a kids' book called "I Am Jazz"; Time named her one of the most influential teens of the year. A few months later, her reality show debuted.

As Jennings continues to grow up in the spotlight, she continues to share different pieces of her life with fans. On recent seasons of "I Am Jazz," she's opened up about why her mental health and overall physical well-being have inspired her to work to lose weight. Read on to take a look at Jazz Jennings' weight loss journey and transformation.

Advertisement