Jazz Jennings' Weight Loss Journey And Transformation Is Turning Heads
This article mentions mental health struggles and an eating disorder.
One can't hear Jazz Jennings' name without immediately thinking of her popular show, "I Am Jazz." The TLC reality series has taken viewers on a whirlwind journey since it premiered back in 2015. Throughout the show's run, Jennings has undergone gender-confirmation surgeries, used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ causes, and shown what it's like to be a trans kid raised in a loving and caring home. As she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, "This is how families should support their child, embracing and loving them for who they are no matter what, and I really think my parents were just ahead of their time. They are really special people for allowing me to be my authentic self."
Jennings first told the world that she's transgender when she was 6 years old. On a 2007 episode of "20/20," Jennings sat down with Barbara Walters to talk about her experiences as a young trans girl. In 2014, she released a kids' book called "I Am Jazz"; Time named her one of the most influential teens of the year. A few months later, her reality show debuted.
As Jennings continues to grow up in the spotlight, she continues to share different pieces of her life with fans. On recent seasons of "I Am Jazz," she's opened up about why her mental health and overall physical well-being have inspired her to work to lose weight. Read on to take a look at Jazz Jennings' weight loss journey and transformation.
In 2021, she shared that she'd gained 100 pounds
In June 2021, Jazz Jennings took to Instagram to address her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder. "I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I'm not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities," she wrote. "My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I'm on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years." The reality star also shared two photos to demonstrate her change in weight.
Jennings went on to add that she was posting about her weight gain as a means to keep herself accountable, adding that she was ready to start making the necessary changes to drop some pounds. "I've been saying I'm ready to turn over a new leaf, but I'm running out of trees now. I'm ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body," she wrote.
Later that year, Jennings spoke with Today about putting her weight loss story out for all the world to see. As emotional and nerve-wracking as it might've been, she figured that the best thing would be to do what she's always done: share her story. "These are the issues I'm facing and I just wanted to be really blunt, honest and personal about what I was experiencing," she said.
She felt trapped in her body
In Season 7 of "I Am Jazz," series star Jazz Jennings admitted that after she gained a significant amount of weight, she'd started to feel trapped inside of her own body. In one scene, she spoke with her grandmother, Jacky Jennings, about the toll her body was taking on her mental health. "On the inside I'm a little bit broken," she confided in her grandmother. "My spirit has been shattered a little bit by all that I've been through." Jazz also said she felt like her body had become a "cage."
During another episode, Jazz opened up again about how limited she felt since gaining weight. "Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do," she explained. She also revealed that finding out how much she actually weighed after overeating for a long time was a big shock. "Seeing myself weigh 234 pounds, it's devastating," she said. "It's pretty heartbreaking to realize, like, wow, I did this to myself."
Jazz was also dealing with some serious health issues, including high cholesterol, asthma, and a dangerously high resting heart rate. Understandably, her family was worried about her. As mom Jeanette Jennings said on the show "She's too young to have all these health concerns. And as she gets heavier, she's just going to get sicker. Her body is just screaming out for help."
She hit pause on college to deal with her overall well-being
As far as most people are concerned, getting into Harvard is nothing more than a pipe dream. For Jazz Jennings, on the other hand, it is as real as it gets. In 2019, the reality star told People that she'd applied to the Ivy League school and was waiting to hear back. "I did have an interview with Harvard and I think it went really well. I'm hoping that they will accept me because it's definitely one of my top choices," she said at the time.
And indeed, the TLC star soon received an acceptance letter from the prestigious university. However, before she could find out what life at Harvard might be like, Jennings had to face her own struggles with her mental health. As she shared on an episode of "I Am Jazz," "I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues. I started binge eating, and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight, and now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today."
Jennings ultimately chose to defer her acceptance, telling her Instagram followers that she needed to take some time to work on her mental health. Evidently, that break was just what she needed: In 2020, Jazz Jennings announced she felt ready to go to college. She started at Harvard in 2021, and she is set to graduate in 2025.
She felt fat-shamed by her family at times
While Jazz Jennings' parents have no doubt always been in her corner, she didn't feel totally supported by them after she gained 100 pounds. Throughout the 7th season of "I Am Jazz," viewers watched Jazz's family try to be there for her as she embarked on her weight loss journey. However, some of her family's efforts — such as mom Janette Jennings keeping tabs on her food intake — fell flat. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family," Jazz said. "It makes me feel really humiliated."
After the season wrapped, Jazz told Today that she knew her mom and the rest of the family meant well. "It was really hard to watch [the Season 7] trailer because my family really does support me and love me and they want the best for me," Jazz said. "They want to see me be happy and healthy and it all comes from a place of love, but they've said comments in the past that kind of have been like, that's not the kind of thing to say." Jeanette acknowledged that Jazz's family could be "annoying" at times, but they, of course, never wanted to humiliate her.
There's a fine line between support and judgment, and evidently, that's something the Jennings family had to work through. As Jazz explained to Today, "You can be constructive at some points, but it's really just being there helping them make better decisions."
Jazz Jennings started exercising regularly to lose weight
Whenever you take on a big goal, it helps to have people who keep you accountable. For Jazz Jennings, sharing her weight loss journey with viewers and her family is what helped her stick to new habits.
When it comes to exercise, getting started can be the hardest part. But when Jazz started exercising, her family was there to root her on. In 2022, the YouTube star shared workout videos on Instagram, and many of the clips featured her family. In one, she could be seen doing a bootcamp workout with her brother, Sander Jennings. Jazz said that she woke up early and was feeling up for a challenge, so her brother put her through one of his training sessions. "We are all on different health journeys, but starting somewhere is the first step," she captioned the post. The video was both hilarious and heartwarming, especially during the moments in which Jazz's brother encouraged her to keep going. In another post, she shared a sweaty selfie and wrote, "One step at a time."
Jazz also shared a sweet video of her running with her dad. He had a big grin and offered some words of encouragement as they jogged: "There she is.... the 2024 Jazz!" Alongside the video, Jazz wrote, "My dad is the BEST. So supportive and empathetic. Thanks for always being there for me. Now I just have to be consistent in order to reach my health goals!" Aw.
In January 2024, she shared that she'd lost 70 pounds
By January 2024, Jazz Jennings was not only seeing results when she looked in the mirror, but she could feel the impact of her lifestyle changes in a major way. She took to Instagram to share an update on her weight loss, telling fans that she'd shed 70 pounds during her weight loss journey. "Feeling happier and healthier than I've been in years. I still have a ways to go, but I'm so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit," she captioned the post.
Fans quickly took to the comments to cheer Jennings on and celebrate her overall well-being. "So incredibly proud of you. I know how hard it is to be confident and committed to weight loss. You are an inspiration to so many for many reasons," one follower wrote. "You always look amazing, but glad you're feeling better!" another chimed in. "Btw, why is it so easy to put on pounds and so hard to take off!! Keep going Jazz!" another wrote.
Jennings remains committed to staying active and looking out for her health. A few days later, she posted a pre-workout mirror selfie in an Instagram Story. "Ready to workout. Starting off my day right," she wrote (via People).
Jazz Jennings has learned to love herself at any size
In June 2024, Jazz Jennings took to Instagram to share with followers how her perspective has shifted during her weight loss journey. In June, the reality star posted a picture of herself posing in a blue and white dress in front of a balcony overlooking a city by the sea. She began the caption with a comment she received from a fan: "I hope you're happy with yourself. Who cares what you weigh. Who cares what you look like. The important thing is are you happy in your own skin!"
Jennings shared that this comment really resonated with her. "No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful," she said. "However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within. The first step toward improving your well-being is caring. I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health." As the TLC reality star explained, she's proud that she's not only made such significant changes, but stuck to them. "We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before," she concluded.
She has continued to lose weight and regain her confidence
In April 2024, Jazz Jennings posted a candid snap on Instagram of herself grinning at the camera while wearing her workout clothes. "Little by little, bit by bit, I'm improving every day," she wrote.
Jennings' newfound confidence has been evident in the content she's posted since. In her family's version of the "jumping to vacation" Instagram trend, she looked happy as can be posing in the sand in a swimsuit. In another post, she shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit with her siblings by the pool. In another snap, she could be seen lounging solo by the pool. Jennings used the picture as an opportunity to encourage other trans people to be confident in the skin they're in.
"For me, #TransJoy means wearing a bathing suit with confidence. Many transgender people face insecurity when going to the pool or beach, particularly due to body dysphoria," Jennings wrote. She also acknowledged that wearing a swimsuit can be an uneasy experience, but she always dreamed about wearing one without any sort of coverup. "Swimsuits, which are often revealing, can intensify feelings of discomfort and anxiety about our bodies. ... The liberation I feel being able to wear regular bottoms freely has allowed my confidence to soar," she wrote. "There is no right way to look. Love yourself as you are."
If you or someone you know needs help with an eating disorder, or needs help with mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
- Message the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.