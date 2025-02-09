Inside Wendy Williams' Tragic Financial Issues

Sadly, Wendy Williams' life just keeps on getting more tragic. In May 2022, Williams was placed under a court-ordered financial and legal guardianship following a petition from Wells Fargo. In a letter sent to the court in January, the bank stated that it had frozen her accounts because it had "strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation," as Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. After lawyer Sabrina Morrissey was appointed as the former talk show host's guardian, her attorney, La'Shawn Thomas, confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that his client wasn't on board with the decision.

Advertisement

Additionally, the guardianship apparently didn't do Williams' finances any favors because Page Six later reported that the millionaire was trying to sell some items from her New York home in 2023. Her financial woes were laid bare in a scene from the 2024 documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" with the beloved TV personality tearfully admitting, "I have no money," (via the New York Post). Meanwhile, when she appeared on "The Breakfast Club" podcast in January 2025, Williams shared that after decades of hard work, her net worth had apparently dwindled to just $15. She also asserted that she couldn't even use her money to pick specific necessities for herself and had to rely on the guardian to purchase and deliver whatever she needed.

Advertisement

After the interview aired, her attorney Roberta Kaplan shared a statement with People to clarify that the court had placed Williams under guardianship because her ability to make appropriate financial and legal decisions had greatly reduced following her frontal lobe dementia diagnosis. And yet, it's worth noting that the former talk show host's family wasn't convinced that Williams' health struggles warranted the guardianship.