Tragic Details About Wendy Williams

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2018, Wendy Williams divulged that she became reliant on cocaine while working as a radio DJ in the early days of her career. The TV personality even labeled herself "a functioning addict," noting that she was able to stick to her work schedule regardless. Fortunately, Williams got sober before it was too late. However, when she was asked about her addiction issues in "Where Is Wendy Williams?" the former talk show host answered that she was fond of alcohol but insisted that she only used it for her leisure and not as a coping mechanism. Meanwhile, her manager, Will Selby, scoured her home daily to find bottles of alcohol that she had tucked away.

Advertisement

The Lifetime documentary also featured a scene of him discovering an empty bottle and asking Williams if she consumed its contents all in one day. Although the media personality doesn't answer his question, she nonetheless seems agitated by the accusation. Williams also admitted that her drinking had strained her relationship with her sister and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., because they both so desperately wanted her to quit.

In fact, Kevin Jr. also revealed that he helped his mother recover from addiction in the past, recalling, "I helped her heal by one, eliminating all alcohol, [and two] keeping her occupied, whether it's going to the beach, working out," (via People). In fact, a doctor had once informed him that his mother's drinking habits had interfered with her cognitive abilities and ultimately led to "alcohol-induced dementia," (via YouTube).

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).