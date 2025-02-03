Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Brandon Routh's Divorce With Courtney Ford
Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford were a true acting power couple. Routh has gained recognition on multiple fronts, from his time playing Superman to his role in a pair of Hallmark Christmas movies. Ford, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for her role as Christine Hill on Showtime's "Dexter." Routh and Ford's careers even intertwined when they starred opposite one another on the CW series "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." In early January 2025, over 17 years after they tied the knot and over two decades after they got together, it came to light that Ford had filed for divorce from Routh, marking yet another tragic celebrity split.
Per TMZ, Ford gave "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation, and she and Routh apparently came to terms on a divorce settlement in rather short order. In late January 2025, In Touch broke the news that, according to court documents, Ford had filed for joint legal and physical custody of her and Routh's 12-year-old son. Additionally, Ford requested spousal support, while petitioning that Routh not receive any support. Routh reportedly agreed to these terms. The exes also quickly reached an agreement on a child support arrangement, seemingly making this a fairly open-and-shut divorce.
That said, the hard numbers associated with the financial aspect of the couple's split are being kept under wraps. But while it's unknown exactly how much Routh will actually have to pay Ford, In Touch reports that it should be enough to make sure their son is well taken care of.
Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford's divorce came at a very stressful time
Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford publicly addressed their divorce in a joint Instagram post in early January 2025, shortly after the news first broke online. In their statement, the actors explained that they would remain friends, and that their son remained their top priority as they transitioned into a co-parenting relationship. "We are now and forever rooting for each other as we move through this wild adventure called life," the exes wrote. Still, ending a marriage is never easy ... and even worse, Routh and Ford had to go through all this with the added stress of the devastating LA wildfires.
"We were focused on grabbing our go-bags and evacuating yesterday," Ford wrote in the post caption as an addendum to her and Routh's initial joint statement, adding, "It feels ridiculous to post this statement with fires still raging, but an online publication announced our news before we could. We are safe, but in shock and grief for our friends who have lost their homes and businesses. Our hearts break for our community devastated by the ongoing fires." Routh and Ford also each modified their Instagram bios to include links to fire relief resources.
But while there are certainly far more important matters at hand, fans of Routh and Ford — particularly, fans of their work on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – have taken to social media to express their devastation over the split all the same. On a Reddit thread about the couples' split, one fan lamented, "Love is dead."