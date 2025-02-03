Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Brandon Routh's Divorce With Courtney Ford

Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford were a true acting power couple. Routh has gained recognition on multiple fronts, from his time playing Superman to his role in a pair of Hallmark Christmas movies. Ford, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for her role as Christine Hill on Showtime's "Dexter." Routh and Ford's careers even intertwined when they starred opposite one another on the CW series "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." In early January 2025, over 17 years after they tied the knot and over two decades after they got together, it came to light that Ford had filed for divorce from Routh, marking yet another tragic celebrity split.

Advertisement

Per TMZ, Ford gave "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation, and she and Routh apparently came to terms on a divorce settlement in rather short order. In late January 2025, In Touch broke the news that, according to court documents, Ford had filed for joint legal and physical custody of her and Routh's 12-year-old son. Additionally, Ford requested spousal support, while petitioning that Routh not receive any support. Routh reportedly agreed to these terms. The exes also quickly reached an agreement on a child support arrangement, seemingly making this a fairly open-and-shut divorce.

That said, the hard numbers associated with the financial aspect of the couple's split are being kept under wraps. But while it's unknown exactly how much Routh will actually have to pay Ford, In Touch reports that it should be enough to make sure their son is well taken care of.

Advertisement