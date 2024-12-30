The Most Tragic Celebrity Divorces Of 2024

This year was absolutely overrun with divorces and no corner of society was left untouched. From the glitz and glam of Hollywood, to the wholesome corners of Hallmark, the British royal family, and even the music world, a ton of couples officially called it quits in 2024. Of course, it's not just a celebrity thing. Divorce and family law firm Wilkinson and Finkbeiner confirmed that 86 divorces occurred every single hour in the U.S. And here's the kicker: Even though the divorce rate is lower than it's been in years, America still ranks as one of the top countries in the world for failed marriages.

Divorce is tough, no doubt about it, but some stats are kind of amusing — like the fact that January is colloquially known as "Divorce Month" because, apparently, couples love to start the year off by filing papers to end their unions. New year, new me, right? Unfortunately, divorce isn't exactly a respecter of public opinion, and many of the celebrity couples we've called "goals" weren't spared in the divorce wave. It's not surprising, really, considering that fame brings its own set of marital challenges most people aren't equipped to handle. As the saying goes: Love is blind, but marriage opens the eyes.