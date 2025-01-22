22 Stars Who Tragically Lost Their Homes To The Devastating LA Wildfires
The wildfire that swept across Los Angeles in January 2025 left a catastrophic wreckage in its wake. Among the thousands affected are a bunch of well-known names the world loves and knows from television, films, music, and other showbiz pursuits, who — by virtue of being LA residents — have suffered massive losses in the calamity.
From entertainment legends like Anthony Hopkins and Diane Warren, to pop culture icons like Paris Hilton — many stars hopelessly stood by as their lovingly built homes, prized possessions, and lifetimes worth of memories went up in flames. Celebrity reactions to the California fires have given us a close but narrow peep at the lived experience of the people whose lives have been changed by the wildfire, especially in disaster-hit areas like the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.
Here are 22 stars who tragically lost their homes to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins lost not one, but two homes in the devastating Pacific Palisades fire. A longtime resident of the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, the Oscar-winning icon shared a succinct but heartfelt message in light of the tragedy on Instagram, writing, "As we all struggle to heal from the devastation of these fires, it's important we remember that the only thing we take with us is the love we give."
According to the Daily Mail, one of Hopkins' properties that burned down had been purchased in 2021, not too long before the devastation. This is not the first time the "Hannibal" star has confronted the destruction of his home; a house he owned in London caught fire back in 2000, with firefighters managing to salvage it.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' house was decimated in the Pacific Palisades fire in January 2025. The luxurious property had been in possession of the "Seinfeld" star — who also owns a beachfront residence in Santa Barbara — since the 1990s, the Daily Mail reported.
The swanky five-bedroom home had served as a peaceful haven away from the bustle of showbiz for the comedian, who lived there with her husband Brad Hall and, in the words of The Guardian, could really lean into her role as a "suburban mother" to her two sons. She is yet to make a public statement regarding the loss.
Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal was fortunate enough to have survived the Los Angeles fires that have claimed the lives of at least 27 people (at the time of this writing). But sadly, the home he lived in for a significant part of his life did not. Visuals in the press showed the decorated actor's Pacific Palisades house charred to the ground, with the "When Harry Met Sally" star relaying the gravity of the crisis in a statement, saying, "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing" (via The Guardian).
Making some poignant reflections about this house he had owned with his wife Janice Goldfinger for 46 years, Crystal added, "We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love." Crystal's house had been an institution of sorts — not just for his family, but it seems for others in showbiz, too. Actor Josh Gad, appearing on "The View" during the fires, grieved for his friend's loss, saying, "That house was a museum, and it's all gone."
Jennifer Grey
The Pacific Palisades fire burned Jennifer Grey's house down to a crisp. "This feels like one messed up dream," the "Dirty Dancing" star wrote on Instagram, alongside a spectral photo of the remains that were once her home. "I am trying to allow myself to feel the waves of shock, the startling grief, the sudden unavoidable new now that I never wanted."
Grey and her dog Winnie — who made frequent appearances on the Hollywood star's social media — were able to escape the wildfires unscathed. Stella Gregg, the daughter Grey shares with her ex-husband Clark Gregg, shared photos on Instagram of some heartwarming moments spent in the house, writing, "Thank you mama for making it what it was and allowing me to make such beautiful memories there."
Anna Faris
Anna Faris is also among the high-profile celebrities who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades fire. Bought for $4.9 million in 2019, the classy abode was known for its sustainable design, fitted with solar-powered facilities and eco-friendly detailing. Faris had made the purchase not long after her divorce from actor Chris Pratt was made official in 2018.
Originally from Baltimore, Faris has called Los Angeles home for years, on account of her active showbiz career. She was once a notable resident of Hollywood Hills, owning several luxurious properties in the star-studded neighborhood. The "Scary Movie" actor is yet to make a statement on the devastation the Pacific Palisades caused her.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's lavish home in Malibu was turned to rubble in the Los Angeles wildfires — and the hotel heiress found out about it while watching the news. Giving her 26 million followers a heartbreaking glimpse into the tragedy affecting her family, she wrote on Instagram, "This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."
Hilton also shared footage of the ruins, once she managed to make it back to her property. Besides dealing with her own pain, the mother-of-two has been vigorous in her efforts toward disaster management — from volunteering with nonprofits to helping displaced families, and raising $800,000 in relief funds.
Mandy Moore
The Los Angeles fires tore apart the life Mandy Moore had built for herself in Altadena, turning parts of the plush home she shared with her musician husband Taylor Goldsmith into dust. "We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss," Moore wrote on Instagram, alongside shattering pictures of Goldsmith making his way through the remains.
The "Candy" hitmaker shared that while the main part of their residential property survived, it was not habitable; the family apparently sought shelter with their friends Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma. Moore — who shares three children with Goldsmith — meanwhile also caught some flak online for promoting a GoFundMe campaign for the benefit of her relatives, with many social media users criticizing the tone-deafness of her appeal as a high-net-worth individual herself.
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson was away in Texas at the exact moment that his Malibu home was going up in flames. Even as he jetted off to fulfill his work commitments, Gibson was helplessly aware that the fires were decimating his neighborhood. "I have never seen a place so perfectly burnt. ... You could put it in an urn," he said on NewsNation.
True to form, the outspoken "Braveheart" star — who later went to survey the shambles where his $14.5 million mansion had stood, with a news crew in tow — did not rein himself in from getting political about the Los Angeles fires. "I came to realize that it was monumental mismanagement by our elected officials," Gibson said on the "Arroyo Grande" podcast by tearing into California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's sprawling residence in the wildfire-ravaged neighborhood of Pacific Palisades was turned to rubble in January 2025. While the notoriously private star couple is yet to make a public statement addressing the loss, disturbing visuals of their $6.5 million property being enveloped by fire have been circulating in the press.
Meester and Brody, who tied the knot in 2014 and share two children, reportedly bought the house five years after their marriage. In the wake of the disaster, Meester's massive fanbase — accumulated over her lifelong career in showbiz — has been rallying in support of the "Gossip Girl" star's dormant musical pursuits, calling for increased streaming of the tracks she released during the 2010s.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry are among the celebrity couples sadly affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Press photos showed their Pacific Palisades home ravaged by the calamity, reportedly just over a year after they bought it in 2023.
It seems that the pair stood witness to the devastation up close, having to evacuate their home as the fires engulfed Southern California. Giving a heart-rending insight into their last moments there, Sperry shared a blurry photo of their home that was taken as the couple left the residence. "I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn't matter," the model wrote on Instagram.
Joshua Jackson
"Dawson's Creek" star Joshua Jackson was hit hard by the wildfires storming across Los Angeles, losing the home he had spent his childhood in and then later purchased in 2001. "My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely. Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires," he said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Situated in Topanga Canyon, the house seemed to have been a sanctuary of sorts for Jackson, who told Mr Porter how it was a memory of "where everything felt simple" during his unsteady childhood. His daughter — whom he shares with his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith — had apparently inherited the bedroom that belonged to him as a child.
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, sadly lost their Malibu residence in the Southern California fires in 2025. "You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and what not," the actor told CBS Evening News, during his tearful return to the site of the ruins. "And then you see your neighbors' houses and everything kind of around, and your heart just breaks."
The news segment filmed Ventimiglia mournfully pointing out bits and pieces of his home in the rubble — even revealing that the couple had a crib set up ready for the arrival of their newest family member before it all went up in flames. In an unfortunate parallel that has been hard to ignore, Ventimiglia's character Jack Pearson in "This Is Us" also faced a similar tragedy when he died in a house fire.
Barbara Corcoran
The Los Angeles wildfires deeply affected Tahitian Terrace — a community of mobile home residents in Los Angeles – and with it, celebrity investor Barbara Corcoran who was a part of it. "For the past five years, I've been privileged to have a home in this loving, tight-knit community," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a heart-rending post about losing her "little slice of heaven," alongside a clip of the fires ravaging the neighborhood.
The "Shark Tank" veteran gushed in another post about stumbling upon this Pacific Palisades community, where she found a place for herself and her luxurious trailer — which she unironically named Hotel California. Corcoran donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe campaign she started to help with relief efforts.
Diane Warren
Legendary songwriter and Los Angeles native Diane Warren lost her home of 30 years in the devastation caused by the Los Angeles fires. "This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house," she wrote on Instagram, referring to a rock on the beach that's dedicated to her late friend. "There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy."
For Warren, known as the musical genius behind evergreen hits like "Rhythm of the Night" and "Un-Break My Heart," her beach house served as more than just a residence — it was a private haven where she had conjured up years-worth of timeless lyrics. "It's impacting me, it's impacting a lot of my friends," she said during an appearance on ABC News, revealing that she was helping keep animals safe at a rescue ranch she owns in Malibu.
Cameron Mathison
"General Hospital" star Cameron Mathison lost a major chunk of his life in the Altadena fires. The actor was at dinner in nearby Pasadena, when the Eaton fires began spreading and residents scrambled to evacuate. Mathison cut his outing short, rushed back home, threw some things in a bag, and fled. "I've lost my home and everything that I own. I have this hoodie and a pair of pants and two pairs of sneakers left," he said on "Good Morning America" a few days after the incident.
Mathison has made several tearful appearances in the media since the tragedy and also shared spine-chilling visuals of the husk that remains of his luxurious residence on Instagram, writing, "We are safe ... But this is what's left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday." Mathison shares two children with his wife Vanessa Marie Arevalo.
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung
Celebrity couple Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg took to social media to share distressing visuals of their Pacific Palisades home being burned down in the devastating wildfires that struck the region. "Was supposed to be our forever home, but nothing lasts forever. Thankfully our family is safe," the couple wrote on Instagram, urging people to help out those affected by the disaster.
The actor duo — Greenberg is known for shows like "How to Make It in America" and "The Mindy Project," while Chung has appeared in beloved comedies like "Grown Ups" and "The Hangover Part II" — have been with each other since 2012 and owned multiple residences across the United States together. They tied the knot in 2015, welcoming twin sons.
Jhené Aiko
Popular songstress Jhené Aiko was not in town when the Los Angeles wildfires swallowed her house up. A neighbor, who snapped a picture of it, managed to give her a glimpse of the plush property as parts of it went up in flames. Aiko was "supposed to be coming back the same day," she shared on social media.
"Me and my children's home is gone ... burned to the ground with all of our things inside," the "While We're Young" singer wrote on Instagram. "Starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy." Even as fans and followers offered Aiko their sympathies, the singer was compelled to reflect over the profoundness of material loss and the act of being grateful.
Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake lost the "dream home" she shared with her husband Ross Burningham in Malibu after the wildfires hit her neighborhood. "It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together," the iconic television host wrote on Instagram, where she also documented a play-by-play of how the disaster unfolded in her neighborhood.
It seems to have been an ordeal of over eight hours for Lake, from the time the fires began spreading in the early hours of January 7 to the moment they had to evacuate the same evening. Since leaving her home, Lake has proactively been returning to the happier memories she spent on the property by sharing them on social media. She has also warned followers against fundraising frauds that are allegedly using her name to get donations.
Tina Knowles
The Los Angeles wildfires also decimated Tina Knowles' Malibu home. The fashion designer, who is preceded by her reputation as Beyoncé's mother, gave fans on Instagram a glimpse into some moments of joy she spent during her final few days at the oceanfront residence, before disaster struck.
"It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone," Knowles wrote, alongside a clip she took while dolphin-watching from her home on her birthday. Notwithstanding her own loss, Knowles has been proactive in sharing relief resources and expressing gratitude for first responders on social media.
Jeff Bridges
The Los Angeles fires rendered a huge blow to acting legend Jeff Bridges, smiting down his family home in Malibu. "The Big Lebowski" star, and his two surviving siblings, had inherited the lavish property that had reportedly been passed down for generations in their family.
As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Bridges and his wife of 48 years Susan Geston have held land in the Malibu hills for nearly 30 years, but in 2019, sold off some parts of it. Bridges has also owned other large swathes of real estate throughout his over seven-decade career — including a fabled ranch in Montecito, California that was eventually bought by Oprah Winfrey.
Melissa Rivers
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of legendary comic Joan Rivers, had to evacuate her Pacific Palisades home on short notice as the wildfires engulfed her neighborhood. "We lost everything. The only thing that survived is our front gate and the barbecue," she told the Associated Press, adding that she managed to save some of her parents' precious memorabilia — including the one Emmy her mother had won.
The television host told People that she was filming on the nearly $8 million property she had purchased in 2021, when she was informed about the fire. "It's crazy to look down and realize that everything you own in life has been stuffed into three LL Bean Tote bags," the lifelong resident of Los Angeles, who has sought shelter in multiple locations since, said.
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy was among the Pacific Palisades residents who had to evacuate in the wake of the wildfire. "The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark," he told the Los Angeles Times, recalling the chaos of the day he tried to find a way out of his traffic-choked neighborhood, as dozens of people desperately fled. The "Schitt's Creek" star's home did not survive, with press photos showing only charred rubble where his house once was.
His daughter Sarah Levy wasn't so lucky either. In a moving post on Instagram, the actor reflected on the good times she spent at her Palisades home with her husband Graham Outerbridge and the son they welcomed in 2022. "What I would give to hear the key slide in the front door one more time or the baby gate click behind me as I bring the laundry upstairs."