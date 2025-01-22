22 Stars Who Tragically Lost Their Homes To The Devastating LA Wildfires

The wildfire that swept across Los Angeles in January 2025 left a catastrophic wreckage in its wake. Among the thousands affected are a bunch of well-known names the world loves and knows from television, films, music, and other showbiz pursuits, who — by virtue of being LA residents — have suffered massive losses in the calamity.

From entertainment legends like Anthony Hopkins and Diane Warren, to pop culture icons like Paris Hilton — many stars hopelessly stood by as their lovingly built homes, prized possessions, and lifetimes worth of memories went up in flames. Celebrity reactions to the California fires have given us a close but narrow peep at the lived experience of the people whose lives have been changed by the wildfire, especially in disaster-hit areas like the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Here are 22 stars who tragically lost their homes to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.