Meet HGTV Star Nicole Curtis' Two Sons, Ethan And Harper

Renovation expert Nicole Curtis always stays busy, whether it's bringing new life to outdated buildings or being a mother to her two sons. Curtis rose to fame as the host of "Rehab Addict" on DIY Network (now Magnolia Network) before moving to HGTV (which she doesn't have fond memories of). Her first son, Ethan, was born in 1997 before she made a name for herself in the remodeling world. She welcomed her second son, Harper, in 2015 when she was working in the spotlight and Ethan was nearly finishing high school.

Curtis has been open about her experience as a mother. She said there are challenges at each stage of parenthood and admitted that raising a teenager was a big adjustment. Overall, she has realized that motherhood involves a lot of twists and turns that parents need to be prepared for. Curtis reflected on motherhood when talking to People in 2017, saying, "There's really understanding and growing. There [are] no rigid lines of parenting. It never works that way." The same year, she uploaded an adorable shot to Instagram of her sons holding hands. "When I was a young mama with the big guy on the right, I had to sacrifice time with him to pay the bills — makes for a good cry playing with the little one missing all those missed moments with his brother. The time goes so fast," she captioned the picture.

