Nicole Curtis Doesn't Have The Fondest Memories Of Her Time On HGTV

Nicole Curtis is looking back at her long career as an HGTV star with some regrets, as she reflects on what she sacrificed to achieve fame. The "Rehab Addict" star rose to prominence in 2010 when her hit series debuted on the network, following her as she renovated and restored old houses throughout the country. However, Curtis recently explained just how much that fame and success actually cost her.

Advertisement

Speaking with Fox News Digital, she explained that she now feels she missed out on being an attentive and involved mother as she worked harder on her career than her family. Curtis is the mother to 9-year-old son, Harper, and was entangled in a contentious custody battle with ex Shane Maguire. She also shares a son, Ethan, with ex Steven Cimini. According to Curtis, she pursued her HGTV career to try to make her kids' lives better.

"When we were first shooting the show, my son [Ethan] was in sixth grade. And I wasn't chasing fame... I just wanted to live comfortably," she told the outlet. "I wanted to give my son a life that he could enjoy things in life without seeing me struggle... I was chasing that money hard because I wanted a better life for us." However, Curtis said that in doing so, she put "Rehab Addict" and her career before so many other things, including her family. "If I could get those years back, I would trade everything in a heartbeat," she added.

Advertisement