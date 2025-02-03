Details About Monica Lewinsky's Dating History
Monica Lewinsky became famous after her crush on former President Bill Clinton developed into a controversial affair. But Lewinsky's life was so defined — and perhaps even overshadowed — by the scandal that it's easy to forget she dated people before and after Clinton. At 19, Lewinsky started a brief and torrid relationship with Andy Bleiler — who worked as a drama teacher at the time — in 1993. Bleiler was married to Kate Nason, who first took a liking to Lewinsky because of her humor. However, Nason later grew suspicious that her husband was having an affair, an intuition that proved to be correct. Bleiler and Lewinsky broke up after Nason learned about her ex-husband's infidelity.
Lewinsky also briefly dated journalist Jake Tapper in a much less scandalous encounter. When Lewinsky's affair with Clinton was made public, Tapper even wrote a paper about their meeting, titled "I Dated Monica Lewinsky," to give readers a new perspective on the former intern. Lewinsky and Tapper were pulled in different directions because of their careers and never had a chance for a second date. However, Tapper would reconnect with Lewinsky years later to interview her about her work on "Impeachment: American Crime Story." Lewinsky was a producer on the series, which further explored her involvement in Clinton's impeachment.
Is Monica Lewinsky dating anyone today?
Monica Lewinsky's one great regret is how much the publicity surrounding her relationship with Bill Clinton negatively affected the people around her. But because of this, she's learned to keep the details of her relationships to herself. In a 2021 interview with People, Lewinsky confirmed that she is dating. However, the public will likely never know who her potential suitors are. "I kinda feel if anybody has earned a right to have their romantic life private, it's me," she said. She explained that part of her life is precious to her and something she wants to keep out of the public eye.
At the same time, Lewinsky still considers herself single and is in no rush to tie the knot. She told the publication that she's not sure when or if marriage will happen for her. But she's learning to be okay with whatever the outcome. Her enduring celebrity status can make finding a significant partner even more challenging than it is for the average hopeless romantic. "I've become adept at figuring out when men are interested in me for the wrong reason," she revealed to Vanity Fair.
According to Lewinsky, people dating her with ulterior motives have been rare, but it's still something she has to be aware of. She rose to fame — or infamy — for her relationship with the president when she was young, and that experience impacts her dating life to this day.