Details About Monica Lewinsky's Dating History

Monica Lewinsky's one great regret is how much the publicity surrounding her relationship with Bill Clinton negatively affected the people around her. But because of this, she's learned to keep the details of her relationships to herself. In a 2021 interview with People, Lewinsky confirmed that she is dating. However, the public will likely never know who her potential suitors are. "I kinda feel if anybody has earned a right to have their romantic life private, it's me," she said. She explained that part of her life is precious to her and something she wants to keep out of the public eye.

At the same time, Lewinsky still considers herself single and is in no rush to tie the knot. She told the publication that she's not sure when or if marriage will happen for her. But she's learning to be okay with whatever the outcome. Her enduring celebrity status can make finding a significant partner even more challenging than it is for the average hopeless romantic. "I've become adept at figuring out when men are interested in me for the wrong reason," she revealed to Vanity Fair.

According to Lewinsky, people dating her with ulterior motives have been rare, but it's still something she has to be aware of. She rose to fame — or infamy — for her relationship with the president when she was young, and that experience impacts her dating life to this day.

