The Real Reason Karoline Leavitt Was Booted Off CNN

"Ma'am, we're going to stop this interview if you're going to keep attacking my colleagues" isn't something you'd expect to hear on the news, but that's exactly what CNN anchor Kasie Hunt said to now-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in June 2024 (via the New York Post). Hunt invited Leavitt, then a spokesperson for President Trump, onto CNN to discuss the debate between Trump and then-President Joe Biden that was just a few days away. Like with many interactions between the media and Trump's team, things quickly turned sour.

Advertisement

"President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years and their biased coverage of him," Leavitt said, disparaging CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who would host the debate and had been critical of Trump in the past (via People).

Hunt didn't take kindly to Leavitt's attacks as she defended her colleagues before quipping, "If you're attacking the moderators, you're usually losing." After Leavitt continued to rail against Tapper and Bash, Hunt ended the interview, jettisoning Leavitt but keeping the door open for Leavitt to return at a later date if she could stay on the topic of the presidential debate.

Advertisement