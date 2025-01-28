The Real Reason Karoline Leavitt Was Booted Off CNN
"Ma'am, we're going to stop this interview if you're going to keep attacking my colleagues" isn't something you'd expect to hear on the news, but that's exactly what CNN anchor Kasie Hunt said to now-White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in June 2024 (via the New York Post). Hunt invited Leavitt, then a spokesperson for President Trump, onto CNN to discuss the debate between Trump and then-President Joe Biden that was just a few days away. Like with many interactions between the media and Trump's team, things quickly turned sour.
"President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years and their biased coverage of him," Leavitt said, disparaging CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who would host the debate and had been critical of Trump in the past (via People).
Hunt didn't take kindly to Leavitt's attacks as she defended her colleagues before quipping, "If you're attacking the moderators, you're usually losing." After Leavitt continued to rail against Tapper and Bash, Hunt ended the interview, jettisoning Leavitt but keeping the door open for Leavitt to return at a later date if she could stay on the topic of the presidential debate.
Karoline Leavitt's new role as White Press Secretary
Karoline Leavitt had ties to President Donald Trump before her explosive CNN interview. She joined the White House Press Office as part of Kayleigh McEnany's during Trump's first term. She briefly ran for Congress in New Hampshire before returning to Trump's team to help with his 2024 campaign. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement regarding Leavitt's new role as White House Press Secretary (via AP News).
At only 27 years old, Leavitt became the youngest press secretary in history. Just like past press secretaries like Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the people should expect to hear from Leavitt plenty. "I will give you total access, and you'll have a lot of press briefings," Trump said during an August press conference (via AP News).
As press secretary, Leavitt looks to give great insight into the new administration. "The American people are hearing directly from the leader of the free world. This is the type of truth and transparency that they deserve," she said (via The Independent). No word yet on if that "truth and transparency" will involve verbally sparring with news anchors, but time will tell.