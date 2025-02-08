Tragic Details About Ginger Zee's Life

Warning: This article contains mentions of eating disorders, sexual assault, suicide, and domestic violence.

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee has become an important and relatable source of information for viewers since joining the network in 2011. She's covered major weather events, including Hurricane Sandy and the Colorado floods and wildfires. Zee is also a New York Times best-selling author of the memoirs "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One," and "A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm." In both books, the "Good Morning America" personality shared some tragic details about her life.

Advertisement

Those details included a troubled childhood, which saw her life turned upside down after her parents' divorce. That situation led to a series of events that would affect Zee for the rest of her life. Not only did she develop anorexia, she was also sexually assaulted and experienced serious mental health issues.

Zee has been very candid about her struggles, and the spotlight she's brought to her own problems has helped others dealing with similar situations. In a 2022 appearance on the "Rachael Ray" show, Zee commented on how surprised she was by the outpouring of affection she's received. "The number of people that wrote me and said everything [from] 'you saved my life' [to] 'you were my therapy, and you brought me some sunshine.' That meant a lot."

Advertisement