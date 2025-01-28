Meet Tucker Carlson's Son, Buckley
Politics seem to run in the family for Tucker Carlson because the controversial former Fox News host's son, Buckley Carlson, has secured a major job in the White House. Buckley will be working for Vice President JD Vance as his deputy press secretary, sources shared with ABC News.
Unlike his father, whose career began at CNN, a notably liberal news network, Buckley's career started on the conservative side from the get-go. Buckley, who is one of Tucker's four now-grown children, worked at Capitol Hill for the past several years as an aide to Republican Representative Jim Banks. He started out as a staff assistant in 2019 before becoming communications director two years later.
His father shared in 2021 that his son was actually in the Capitol during the January 6 riots. "Well, I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it had happened — I was on the phone in real time," Tucker shared with "The Fourth Watch Podcast" host Steve Krakauer (via The Hill).
People feel like Buckley Carlson is benefiting from nepotism
It's no shock that Buckley Carlson will work for JD Vance, since dad Tucker Carlson is such a big supporter of Vance's boss, President Donald Trump. Years after Tucker was rejected as a CIA agent, the political commentator and conspiracy theorist aligned himself with Trump during the billionaire's first term in office. Tucker defended Trump when news about the January 6 riots emerged, and was Trump's first interview after he was indicted — though Tucker's "interview" was considered a joke, with CNN arguing that Tucker actually doesn't like Trump, but won't publicly admit it.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, felt like Buckley's new job was "nepotism and corruption all the way down." Another person tweeted: "MAGA opposes helping minorities but has no issue with nepotism when it benefits their own. Hypocrisy noted." A third echoed these X users' sentiments, venting, "So much for 'meritocracy' when they keep installing nepo babies."
While it sounds like Buckley, who was born in 1997, has put forth the effort during his political career so far, it does seem wild that he went from being an aide to a major player on the vice president's team in such a short amount of time. Plus, his father has a super high net worth, so that always helps.