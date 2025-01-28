Meet Tucker Carlson's Son, Buckley

Politics seem to run in the family for Tucker Carlson because the controversial former Fox News host's son, Buckley Carlson, has secured a major job in the White House. Buckley will be working for Vice President JD Vance as his deputy press secretary, sources shared with ABC News.

Unlike his father, whose career began at CNN, a notably liberal news network, Buckley's career started on the conservative side from the get-go. Buckley, who is one of Tucker's four now-grown children, worked at Capitol Hill for the past several years as an aide to Republican Representative Jim Banks. He started out as a staff assistant in 2019 before becoming communications director two years later.

His father shared in 2021 that his son was actually in the Capitol during the January 6 riots. "Well, I hated what happened on Jan. 6, you know one of my kids was actually in the building when it had happened — I was on the phone in real time," Tucker shared with "The Fourth Watch Podcast" host Steve Krakauer (via The Hill).

