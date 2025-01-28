HGTV Stars Jenny & Dave Marrs' Dramatic Legal Battle Comes To Unexpected Close

Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs, co-hosts of the HGTV series "Fixer to Fabulous," have narrowly avoided a messy courtroom battle by settling a two-year lawsuit just days before it was set to go to trial. The beloved and relatable TV personalities and construction professionals' companies — Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction — were sued in February 2023 by Matthew McGrath and Sarah McGrath, a couple who had purchased a home made by Marrs Construction, located in Northwest Arkansas.

Per 5News, in the lawsuit the McGraths accused Marrs Construction, and Dave specifically, of breach of contract and warranty, claiming he didn't make necessary repairs and upgrades on the home they purchased. The filing said, "As of August 28, 2022, not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed. Since that time, the defendants by and through Dave Marrs have attempted some of the repairs listed but ... several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house." The McGraths further claimed in a filing in March 2024 that the house had a litany of code violations, as determined by other contractors they hired to inspect the house. After previously alleging that the McGraths hadn't allowed Marrs Construction subcontractors into the home to make the agreed-upon repairs, Dave argued against the new contractors' list of recommended repairs.

After court-ordered mediation didn't help the parties reach common ground, it appeared inevitable that the lawsuit would go to trial. Following several delays, the trial was set to commence on January 27, 2025. In an unexpected development to the messy legal drama, however, Dave and Jenny managed to reach a settlement with the McGraths on January 24, bringing the sprawling litigation to a close.