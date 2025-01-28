HGTV Stars Jenny & Dave Marrs' Dramatic Legal Battle Comes To Unexpected Close
Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs, co-hosts of the HGTV series "Fixer to Fabulous," have narrowly avoided a messy courtroom battle by settling a two-year lawsuit just days before it was set to go to trial. The beloved and relatable TV personalities and construction professionals' companies — Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction — were sued in February 2023 by Matthew McGrath and Sarah McGrath, a couple who had purchased a home made by Marrs Construction, located in Northwest Arkansas.
Per 5News, in the lawsuit the McGraths accused Marrs Construction, and Dave specifically, of breach of contract and warranty, claiming he didn't make necessary repairs and upgrades on the home they purchased. The filing said, "As of August 28, 2022, not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed. Since that time, the defendants by and through Dave Marrs have attempted some of the repairs listed but ... several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house." The McGraths further claimed in a filing in March 2024 that the house had a litany of code violations, as determined by other contractors they hired to inspect the house. After previously alleging that the McGraths hadn't allowed Marrs Construction subcontractors into the home to make the agreed-upon repairs, Dave argued against the new contractors' list of recommended repairs.
After court-ordered mediation didn't help the parties reach common ground, it appeared inevitable that the lawsuit would go to trial. Following several delays, the trial was set to commence on January 27, 2025. In an unexpected development to the messy legal drama, however, Dave and Jenny managed to reach a settlement with the McGraths on January 24, bringing the sprawling litigation to a close.
Jenny and Dave Marrs have refrained from addressing the lawsuit directly
Despite the legal drama HGTV stars Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs have been dealing with, the couple largely stayed quiet about the lawsuit, allowing their lawyers and the court filings to play out over the course of the contentious proceedings. Even after the settlement — the terms of which have not been disclosed — the pair have yet to publicly address the ordeal. However, Jenny did make some heated remarks on her Instagram Story in June 2024, expressing her frustration with the coverage of the lawsuit and how being a part of "Fixer to Fabulous" has put her and Dave in an unfortunate spotlight — which is why she was reluctant to be a part of the HGTV series in the first place.
"Just a friendly reminder that the media is not trustworthy and just because you read one side of an issue does not mean you know even half the story," Jenny wrote in a since-deleted post (via Entertainment Now). "It's soooooooo hard reading lies and not being able to comment on them and correct them. ... After twenty years working in this industry, with a flawless reputation, it's not coincidence that once we have cameras following us around, the lies began fairly fast."
The website for Marrs Developing, another of the couple's companies, states the company has been building houses in Northwest Arkansas since 2004. However, their reputation hasn't been flawless. In 2021, Jenny and Dave were sued by Dana Craddock and Tyler Craddock for $75,000. The Craddocks claimed their home was renovated as part of "Fixer to Fabulous," but that Marrs Construction and Marrs Developing failed to obtain proper permits. That lawsuit was settled out of court as well in March 2022.