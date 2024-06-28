HGTV Star Jenny Marrs' Most Relatable And Down To Earth Moments

Jenny Marrs was reluctant to be part of "Fixer to Fabulous," and even as the HGTV show with her husband, Dave Marrs, continues its remarkable success, she remains as grounded as ever. "We don't take any of this for granted — the fact that we get to do what we love, alongside a team of people we adore is an absolute gift," Jenny wrote on Instagram when she announced on June 6, 2024 that the reality series had been renewed for a sixth season. "The fact that you all choose to watch the journey from your living rooms with your families is just something we'll never fully wrap our head around."

Jenny and Dave's ability to keep their fame in perspective is essential to the show's appeal. Jenny's emotionally honest personality also helps her build a devoted group of fans. For instance, she's been candid about her anxieties about flying. Traumatic incidents have contributed to her fear, like when an engine fire brought a flight to a scary conclusion. Another fraught situation occurred when Jenny and Dave traveled to Congo during the adoption process for their daughter Sylvie. "We were greeted by machine guns and our luggage was ransacked by armed guards," Jenny recalled in a June 2023 Instagram post. This post struck a chord with fans who detailed their own difficult flight experiences. Jenny often relies on her faith to help her find peace in tough times, and some of the commenters' coping strategies were similar.

