Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Went To Extreme Lengths To Raise Money For Trump In 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been known to take her support of President Donald Trump too far. But she might not have ever gone to the extreme lengths that she did during the business mogul's 2020 presidential campaign. At the time, Guilfoyle was the head of Trump's finance team. In this position, Guilfoyle would try to convince major potential donors to contribute to Trump's cause and further his chances of reelection. She lived up to her title in some ways by touching base with donors who Trump's team couldn't typically reach without her influence. But the growing consensus was that Guilfoyle had been doing more harm than good in the grand scheme of things.
A few fundraisers were turned off by Guilfoyle's managerial style, and others thought she seemed more concerned with maximizing her public image in the spotlight than honoring her duties towards the president. She raised even more eyebrows and red flags when she reportedly promised a lap dance to the donor who procured the highest amount while speaking at an event in Washington. According to Politico, the claim came from two sources who attended the event and a third who wasn't there but reportedly had knowledge of it. But that wasn't the only time Guilfoyle made such a proposal.
After that event, a source at a different one claimed Guilfoyle would throw a hot tub party for Trump's most successful donor. Whether or not these statements were jokes, many Republicans on the president's team found little humor in Guilfoyle's behavior. They were already falling short of expectations when it came to donations back then, and Guilfoyle's non-traditional fundraising methods weren't helping at all.
How Donald Trump eventually felt about Kimberly Guilfoyle as his fundraiser
Kimberly Guilfoyle's 2020 fundraising crusade for Donald Trump was further tainted by rumors of fighting amongst her team. Some involved in the campaign even reportedly walked away from Guilfoyle and her troupe. Still, despite reports of her failures, Trump maintained his faith and confidence in Guilfoyle. A representative for the president even defended the reported sexual comments that she made to garner more financial support. "Kimberly Guilfoyle is an excellent fundraiser and was a highly valued asset to the President's team. There was nothing offensive about her presentations in context," Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesperson for team Trump, once said, via The Washington Post.
In fact, Trump expressed further support for Guilfoyle by highlighting her skills as an orator. Guilfoyle gave a passionate speech voicing her support for Trump at the August 2024 Republican National Convention. Although many saw the presentation as one of Guilfoyle's most awkward speeches, Trump couldn't have been any more impressed by the sermon. According to insiders for The Daily Beast, he told Guilfoyle on a phone call how much he loved her speech, and that it had, "So much energy ... so much passion." However, it's unclear if Trump holds Guilfoyle in such high regard nowadays after her break-up with his son Donald Trump Jr. Reading between the lines, there might be some evidence that Trump and his family made their new feelings on Guilfoyle crystal clear after snubbing her on Inauguration Day.