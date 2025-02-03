Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Went To Extreme Lengths To Raise Money For Trump In 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been known to take her support of President Donald Trump too far. But she might not have ever gone to the extreme lengths that she did during the business mogul's 2020 presidential campaign. At the time, Guilfoyle was the head of Trump's finance team. In this position, Guilfoyle would try to convince major potential donors to contribute to Trump's cause and further his chances of reelection. She lived up to her title in some ways by touching base with donors who Trump's team couldn't typically reach without her influence. But the growing consensus was that Guilfoyle had been doing more harm than good in the grand scheme of things.

Advertisement

A few fundraisers were turned off by Guilfoyle's managerial style, and others thought she seemed more concerned with maximizing her public image in the spotlight than honoring her duties towards the president. She raised even more eyebrows and red flags when she reportedly promised a lap dance to the donor who procured the highest amount while speaking at an event in Washington. According to Politico, the claim came from two sources who attended the event and a third who wasn't there but reportedly had knowledge of it. But that wasn't the only time Guilfoyle made such a proposal.

After that event, a source at a different one claimed Guilfoyle would throw a hot tub party for Trump's most successful donor. Whether or not these statements were jokes, many Republicans on the president's team found little humor in Guilfoyle's behavior. They were already falling short of expectations when it came to donations back then, and Guilfoyle's non-traditional fundraising methods weren't helping at all.

Advertisement