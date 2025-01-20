The Trumps Make Their Feelings On Kimberly Guilfoyle Crystal Clear With Brutal Inauguration Day Snub

Ever since Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's confirmed split, Guilfoyle has seen some damaging ramifications to her social status. As Don Jr. moves on with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle is being left in the dust. Although Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle are putting on a show as amicable exes, this latest snub from the Trump family shows that Guilfoyle is long forgotten.

As President Donald Trump took oath, his family gleefully smiled behind him. However, one prominent member seemed to be missing in the group: Guilfoyle. Live coverage of the inauguration from ABC News caught a glimpse of the former Fox News host sitting in the audience, with no particular distinction from the rest of the crowd. Although her attendance appears to be a sign that she's trying to keep her ties with the most powerful family in America, the Trumps are totally disregarding her efforts.

Placing her far from the family seems like a major diss toward Guilfoyle, who was notably a large part of Donald's campaign for president, not to mention her unwavering support for Donald, which she occasionally took too far. Moreover, her distance from Don Jr. certainly doesn't send the message that they're on good terms.

