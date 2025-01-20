The Trumps Make Their Feelings On Kimberly Guilfoyle Crystal Clear With Brutal Inauguration Day Snub
Ever since Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's confirmed split, Guilfoyle has seen some damaging ramifications to her social status. As Don Jr. moves on with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle is being left in the dust. Although Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle are putting on a show as amicable exes, this latest snub from the Trump family shows that Guilfoyle is long forgotten.
As President Donald Trump took oath, his family gleefully smiled behind him. However, one prominent member seemed to be missing in the group: Guilfoyle. Live coverage of the inauguration from ABC News caught a glimpse of the former Fox News host sitting in the audience, with no particular distinction from the rest of the crowd. Although her attendance appears to be a sign that she's trying to keep her ties with the most powerful family in America, the Trumps are totally disregarding her efforts.
Placing her far from the family seems like a major diss toward Guilfoyle, who was notably a large part of Donald's campaign for president, not to mention her unwavering support for Donald, which she occasionally took too far. Moreover, her distance from Don Jr. certainly doesn't send the message that they're on good terms.
Kimberly Guilfoyle awkwardly attends pre-inauguration event alongside Don Jr.'s new gal
It's no surprise that Kimberly Guilfoyle was booted to the audience during Inauguration Day, seeing as Donald Trump Jr. has not concealed his new relationship with Bettina Anderson. You have to give Guilfoyle some credit, she's not going to let her notoriety with the Trumps slip away from her. However, her indomitable spirit put her in a very uncomfortable position during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum on January 19. The event, held for President Donald Trump before his inauguration, was attended by many familiar faces, including Guilfoyle, who posted a photo from the night on her Instagram Story. Whether she interacted with Don Jr. is unclear, but seeing as he took Anderson with him to the event, they most likely avoided each other.
The pre-inauguration event was the first soirée that Anderson and Don Jr. attended as an official couple. While it's a major step in their relationship, Don Jr.'s inner circle reportedly isn't happy about his romance. Those close to the first son revealed to the Daily Mail in December 2024 that Anderson's socialite status is synonymous with the title of a bonafide partier. "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago," said an insider. "But to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble." The Trumps have made it pretty clear that Guilfoyle is no longer welcome in their circle, but will Anderson follow in her footsteps?