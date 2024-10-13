Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Awkward Speeches Of All Time

Kimberly Guilfoyle is quite the, er, character. Once the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, Guilfoyle switched political sides after her divorce and eventually became engaged to Donald Trump Jr. (though rumors that Donald Jr. is having an affair are running rampant). Guilfoyle has been an avid Trump supporter for years now, and she showed just how passionate she is about the Republican cause when she delivered a fervent address to an empty room at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Upon watching Guilfoyle's speech, one would not have guessed the room was empty. She spoke loudly and animatedly about how then-president Donald Trump would save the country if he was reelected. Many listeners, however, spent less time focusing on her speech, which seemed to be written in all caps with an abundance of exclamation marks, and more time covering their ears. "Kimberly Guilfoyle Yells Into the Void," The Cut's headline read. "Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Shouts Her Endorsement in RNC Speech" People chimed in.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly pointed out how mortified they were by the speech. "How embarrassing. She's yelling and shaking her fist. Oh my!" one wrote. "Why is she screaming at me," another asked. Someone else added, "That's weird," while another quipped, "Crickets lmaooooo (so weird without an audience)." "She seems even more unhinged if you watch this clip with the sound off!" someone else joked. Needless to say, Guilfoyle still hasn't lived this speech down, and her speeches that followed in subsequent years haven't exactly been less awkward. On the contrary, some of them have been downright mortifying.

