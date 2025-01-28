Taylor Swift's Latest Gameday Appearance Reignites Plastic Surgery Rumors
With Kansas City inching out past the Bills to head to their third Super Bowl championship in as many years, fans have been paying attention to more than just plays on the field. Ever since tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift started their whirlwind romance, enthusiasts of both sports and music have had a lot to say about her appearances on game days. Making it a fashion statement all of her own, Swift often boasts high-end outfits and famous friends in her box seats. However, the "Shake It Off" singer has also been reigniting plastic surgery rumors with her January 26 appearance at the game against Buffalo.
Comparisons of her face from the past to present ran rampant, especially on Reddit, with even loyal Swifties not holding back. One poster stated, "She literally looks like her skin has been forcefully stretched over her face." While another went so far as to say, "She's starting to look like Laura Loomer." Many were quick to defend against the star having had any major work done by insisting she was just having a casual makeup fail. However, it's getting harder and harder for the "Cruel Summer" singer to outrun the plastic surgery allegations.
The alleged surgeries Taylor Swift may have undergone
While Taylor Swift has said quite a bit about her heartbreak, she has kept incredibly quiet about having had any plastic surgery. The internet, however, is full of conspiracy theories when it comes to Swift, one of which is that she got a secret nose job. In her 2023 Time Person of the Year interview, the singer admitted to taking time away after the 2009 VMA incident involving Kanye West yanking the mic away from her. Upon her return, many noticed her nose appeared to be a bit different. Whereas there's nothing wrong with rhinoplasty, it's also totally possible that her face was simply shifting and aging — going from the teens to 20s, the body morphs quite a bit. Although, her nose is certainly looking a bit more Cindy Lou Who as of late.
There's also been rumors of facial filler, which can be used to prevent wrinkles and alter the appearance of lips and facial structure. One Redditor even said the January 26 photos of Swift were their "very own anti-filler commercial." Filler could be one culprit for the rounder features and fuller lips Swift has been boasting. Or, it simply could have been cold and the rosy cheeks contrasted with her possible makeup issues. All in all, this is one of Swift's looks that simply missed the mark, but it won't deter us from excitedly waiting to see what she will wear for the Super Bowl. It's sure to be iconic.