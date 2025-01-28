Christina Haack Hints Josh Hall Marriage May Have Been Even More Toxic Than We Knew
HGTV's Christina Haack made a name for herself for her innate ability to successfully turn decrepit properties into lavish spaces on hit shows like "Flip or Flop" and its spinoff "Christina on the Coast." Thus, it felt appropriate that, of all people, the reality star found love in the real estate world and married a realtor, Josh Hall. However, the couple didn't turn out to be a good fit, and, despite her home improvement skills, their marriage was beyond fixing. During Haack's January 2025 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the HGTV stalwart confirmed that Haack's relationship with Hall wasn't built to last.
Their 2024 separation was seemingly a blessing in disguise, since filming the upcoming series "The Flip Off" was a far more pleasant experience without Hall getting in the way. "It's so much easier without somebody else bothering me," Haack admitted. Without her former husband in the picture, the renovation expert had greater freedom to act on her own accord. "I mean, I don't have to ask approval from anyone, no one's, like, weighing me down," she reasoned. Through her unsubtle jab at Hall, she made it clear her ex was quite a controlling presence in her life whom Haack notably wasted no time moving on from.
Their split benefitted Haack's new show
Fan favorite HGTV personality Christina Haack and her former husband, Josh Hall, started dating in July 2021. They reportedly hit it off as soon as they met. "It was an immediate, real connection," a source told People at the time. It was later reported that they were privately married in April 2022, but sadly irreconcilable differences caused Haack to call it quits with Hall, and they both ultimately filed for divorce in July 2024. The realtor was slated to appear alongside Haack, facing off against the latter's former husband, Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the HGTV reality competition series "The Flip Off."
Though the show was designed to pit the couples against each other flipping houses to earn the most money, Hall reportedly left after just one episode, as Haack disclosed in an interview with Us Weekly, leaving the "Flip or Flop" alum to compete alone. While audiences won't be able to judge until the show's premiere on January 29, Haack argued that Hall's departure benefitted the production, given his allegedly controlling nature.
"Ultimately, it was better that he left after episode one because the show would've sucked," she explained. It seems that the prolific reality star was more than able to hold her own flying solo, and the general on-set vibe apparently improved significantly after he left. As co-star Heather shared in their joint chat, "Not to be mean, but he definitely didn't have the best personality. So it's like a breath of fresh air. And [Christina is] in a really good place."