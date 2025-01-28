Christina Haack Hints Josh Hall Marriage May Have Been Even More Toxic Than We Knew

Fan favorite HGTV personality Christina Haack and her former husband, Josh Hall, started dating in July 2021. They reportedly hit it off as soon as they met. "It was an immediate, real connection," a source told People at the time. It was later reported that they were privately married in April 2022, but sadly irreconcilable differences caused Haack to call it quits with Hall, and they both ultimately filed for divorce in July 2024. The realtor was slated to appear alongside Haack, facing off against the latter's former husband, Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the HGTV reality competition series "The Flip Off."

Though the show was designed to pit the couples against each other flipping houses to earn the most money, Hall reportedly left after just one episode, as Haack disclosed in an interview with Us Weekly, leaving the "Flip or Flop" alum to compete alone. While audiences won't be able to judge until the show's premiere on January 29, Haack argued that Hall's departure benefitted the production, given his allegedly controlling nature.

"Ultimately, it was better that he left after episode one because the show would've sucked," she explained. It seems that the prolific reality star was more than able to hold her own flying solo, and the general on-set vibe apparently improved significantly after he left. As co-star Heather shared in their joint chat, "Not to be mean, but he definitely didn't have the best personality. So it's like a breath of fresh air. And [Christina is] in a really good place."

