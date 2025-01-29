Here's What Melania Trump Usually Drinks Daily

Melania Trump may prefer organic fruit juice to her hubby's beloved Diet Coke but that doesn't necessarily mean that the president and first lady have nothing in common when it comes to their drinking habits. Both Melania and Donald Trump steer clear of alcohol. Donald's brother Fred Trump Jr. died of alcoholism in 1981 when he was just 42 years old. In a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the divisive politician shared how his brother influenced his choice to avoid drinking. "Every day he lectured me, 'Look at the mess I'm in. If I ever catch you smoking, you'll be sorry, drinking even a glass of booze because you'll like it too much,'" Donald explained.

Advertisement

He added, "Even now, I've never had a drink nor cigarette." Interestingly, Melania is on the same page when it comes to booze. In her 2024 memoir "Melania," she detailed that when she first started dating Donald back in the late 1990s, they found ways to enjoy each other's company without any alcohol involved. "We filled our evenings with the excitement of baseball games, football games and boxing events. We agreed on living a healthy life, evident in our abstinence from alcohol and tobacco," the bestselling author wrote. Nowadays, there may not be much about the political power couple's diets that's similar, but it seems that this is one rule they still stick to.