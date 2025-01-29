Here's What Melania Trump Usually Drinks Daily
It's been well established that President Donald Trump doesn't have the best diet. Yet, what his wife Melania Trump typically eats in a day is very different indeed. In fact, Melania's reported focus on Donald's diet indicates that she thinks her husband should take a page from her more nutrition-oriented book. While the president loves McDonald's and Donald reportedly even has a personal Diet Coke button at his desk, Melania's eating and drinking habits are much healthier.
When it comes to what we drink, we're all aware that plenty of water is essential and that it's best to keep sugary drinks to a minimum. And yet, the second-time first lady's beverage preferences prove that regularly sipping on nutrients can be just as beneficial as biting into them. Melania gets plenty of what her body needs through what she drinks. And, while she may not be as prone to grabbing a Diet Coke as other members of the Trump clan, it's clear that she has a sweet tooth too.
Smoothies are Melania's go-to
As the old adage goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And, from the sounds of it, Melania Trump takes this idea to heart. The former model starts her days by sipping on something special that's equally good for her body and her soul. In 2012, she proudly told Refinery 29, "Every morning, I have a smoothie with a few ingredients and a lot of vitamins in it," adding, "It's very healthy." People were curious about exactly what those ingredients were and, luckily for us, the typically private and even arguably quite mysterious first lady was surprisingly willing to share her recipe.
"Got many requests from you for recipe of my every day delicious & healthy breakfast," Melania acknowledged on Facebook in 2013. "Here: Mix all fresh and organic: Spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat free yogurt, olive oil, flex seeds, omega-3, vitamin D." Now, that's one seriously nutrient-dense way to start your day. It's worth noting, too, that while Melania is sipping her nutrient-rich daily smoothie, her husband is reportedly either skipping the first meal of the day entirely or enjoying some bacon and eggs. Talk about two very different diets!
The first lady also enjoys some fruit juice first thing in the morning
Melania Trump's commitment to a daily smoothie loaded with fresh produce makes it clear that she is a big fruit fan. While the former model's special morning smoothie is her go-to, sometimes she swaps that out for oatmeal and a glass of fresh fruit juice. And, while Melania didn't clarify which variety she prefers, she does put orange juice in her favorite smoothie. Since the first lady loves fresh smoothies and fruit juice, it's clear that she balances a sweet tooth with her commitment to health.
She elaborated on this when speaking to Refinery 29. When it comes to what she eats and drinks, Melania explained, "It's not a diet, I just like to eat healthy because I feel better and have more energy." Likewise, her preferred snacks are also on the sweeter side of things. "I don't have a particular snack I always eat," Melania reasoned. "If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate, because I think your body needs that, too."
Melania abstains from alcohol completely
Melania Trump may prefer organic fruit juice to her hubby's beloved Diet Coke but that doesn't necessarily mean that the president and first lady have nothing in common when it comes to their drinking habits. Both Melania and Donald Trump steer clear of alcohol. Donald's brother Fred Trump Jr. died of alcoholism in 1981 when he was just 42 years old. In a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the divisive politician shared how his brother influenced his choice to avoid drinking. "Every day he lectured me, 'Look at the mess I'm in. If I ever catch you smoking, you'll be sorry, drinking even a glass of booze because you'll like it too much,'" Donald explained.
He added, "Even now, I've never had a drink nor cigarette." Interestingly, Melania is on the same page when it comes to booze. In her 2024 memoir "Melania," she detailed that when she first started dating Donald back in the late 1990s, they found ways to enjoy each other's company without any alcohol involved. "We filled our evenings with the excitement of baseball games, football games and boxing events. We agreed on living a healthy life, evident in our abstinence from alcohol and tobacco," the bestselling author wrote. Nowadays, there may not be much about the political power couple's diets that's similar, but it seems that this is one rule they still stick to.