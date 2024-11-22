Melania Trump's Reported Focus On Donald's Diet Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

President-elect Donald Trump's rumored use of fake tanner and subsequent attempts to hide his fake tan fails too show he somewhat cares about how he looks, at least in public. However, knowing what Trump eats in a day, it seems incoming First Lady Melania Trump might have needed to step in to help him improve on another major aspect of his appearance.

In a November 2024 article, a source told Page Six Melania, with the help of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., reportedly took it upon herself to curb her husband's bad diet. "RFK Jr. and Melania are 'ganging up' on the President-elect to eat in a more healthy way," the source said. "Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being." Per the source, Melania has been promoting healthier options for Trump's meals and has occasionally cooked family dinners.

But, contrary to what the insider said about her supposed concern for her husband's, diet, another source told Page Six that Melania hasn't had as much of an influence on his eating habits as previously claimed. "Nonsense!" the source said. "Trump eats whatever he wants." Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, echoed these thoughts, expressing similar skepticism about Melania's drive to improve Trump's eating habits, perhaps keeping in mind looming doubts about their marriage's integrity. "I don't think Melania cares much about what Trump eats tbh," one X user wrote. If anything, some believe she would rather let him continue his unhealthy ways. "Melania Trump will force feed Trump Big Mac's & fries, if it gets her out of her contract with Donald," another X user said.

