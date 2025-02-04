Emily Ratajkowski found fame as a model when she was just 14 years old in 2005 when agents noticed her stunning looks that have a likeness to both Natalie Portman and Kendall Jenner. Her body shot to fame when she appeared topless in Robin Thicke's 2013 "Blurred Lines" music video, which she followed with a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue appearance in 2014. She forewent a swimsuit, however, and appeared solely in body paint.

Advertisement

As her fame grew, she became equally known for flaunting her figure — which is part genetic blessing, part purchased — and causing controversy with what she's wearing. The issue doesn't usually lie in what she's worn, but rather what she hasn't worn. The scantily-clad model, author, podcast host, and mother to a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear frequently posts bikini pics on her Instagram for her nearly 30 million followers, is captured in sheer dresses by the paparazzi, and shows up in next-to-nothing on the red carpet. Where there's an abundance of public nudity, scandal will follow. (Looking at you Kanye West women Bianca Censori and Julia Fox, who consistently miss the fashion mark.) Get ready for some skin because these are Emily Ratajkowski's most scandalous outfits of all time.

Advertisement