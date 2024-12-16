Julia Fox Looks That Completely Missed The Mark
Actor and social media personality Julia Fox is known for her outrageous outfits, many of which have gone viral for their creativity. While a good portion of her outfits are popular among pop culture fans, a few of them are undeniable fashion misses.
Fox, whose life contains some tragic details, became known as a bit of a fashion icon in 2022 when she turned heads with a wrap dress while attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons event. The innovative dress had an almost raincoat-esque vibe to it, equipped with a semi-transparent material. Fox informed Harper's Bazaar about how she created the outfit, saying that she "made her cellophone-saran-wrap-ified handbag and platform knee-high heels just an hour before appearing at the event." Another look that catapulted Fox into style icon status is when she appeared at the Vanity Fair's Oscars party in 2022 with her dark-colored eyeshadow. Fox was showing off this particular look, which is slightly reminiscent of "Black Swan," when a famous TikTok sound was born. In a viral TikTok, Fox is asked by a reporter about her head-turning look, to which she replied, "I actually did it myself... yeah..."
While Fox has taken pop culture fans by storm with her elaborate and memorable looks throughout the years, some celebrities also deem the online personality to be an icon in the fashion world, including social media star Dylan Mulvaney. However, a few of her outfits did not make an impact in the right way.
Her 2015 look at a Marc Jacobs event
In order to detail all of Julia Fox's fashion misses, it would be best to go back to the early days to start. In 2015, Fox was present at a Marc Jacobs event where she donned a small gray top and a matching skirt that almost went down to her ankles. The outfit is actually fairly stylish, but because of the innovation present in her outfits from the 2020s, this one is quite underwhelming. In 2017, Fox went to an event and wore a glittery outfit equipped with pants and two tops. This outfit was also too basic and a bit tacky, which is a rare statement when it comes to Fox's colorful sense of fashion.
While speaking with Into The Gloss, Fox discussed her style in an interview that occurred prior to the actor being considered a fashionista. "I dress conservatively during the day and get crazy at night," she stated. "And my night look changes all the time." This interview showcases how Fox's looks in the 2010s were not quite as out-there because while she admitted to liking to showcase her creative qualities through fashion after dark, she was still concerned about the perception of others. In the 2020s, Fox wears whatever she wants, and that is why she is making such a splash in the world of fashion.
The condom outfit
In May 2023, Julia Fox was photographed walking down the street in Los Angeles in an outfit made entirely of condoms. The condoms themselves are clearly visible in the outfit, with Fox being covered in the form of contraception from head to toe. Fox's peculiar look featured a natural make-up style and a long, straight hairdo. The top she was wearing was made from rubber condoms, and the material was completely see-through. Fox was also wearing a short white mini skirt and sandals. Another strange set of attributes of Fox's May 2023 outfit consists of knee-high boots also made of condoms as well as a custom condom handbag. The condom outfit seemed to be a statement on safe sex, but it was more bizarre than anything else.
Around the same time, as shown by InStyle, the "Uncut Gems" star was spotted having a stroll again in another eccentric outfit consisting of a corset and skirt made from Metro cards, black gloves that double as shoulder pads, black boots, and an identical black bag. This outfit, much like the condom affair, has a bit too much shock value for its own good.
The boxing gloves outfit and the Princess Diana attire
While serving on the runway while walking for Willy Chavarria's Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show, per Nylon, Julia Fox donned boxing gloves and no bra in October 2024. The audacious outfit featured a white hat that looked like a swimming cap, a floor-length white skirt, nothing on top but a blue sweatshirt, which was unzipped, and of course, the black and white gloves. The look is clever but so strange that the point it's trying to make is unclear. ,
While the boxing glove look is interesting, one outfit worn by the "No Sudden Move" actor is plain distasteful. The outfit in question, which the model wore while vacationing in London in 2023, features Fox dressed in a shirt with Princess Diana's face plastered onto it. This outfit also consists of a white bow in her hair, a white skirt, white boots, and a bag with the English flag printed onto it. The outfit is cutesy, but because of how silly it is, it feels almost like a mockery to the late Princess Diana.
Something cute but tacky and something controversial
During New York Fashion Week in 2023, per Harper's Bazaar, Julia Fox wore a dress with a cartoon poodle printed on it and it was confusing, to say the least. The canine-inspired outfit consisted of a red sparkly dress with a large fluffy poodle embroidered onto the front. The poodle is very detailed, and the fur is partly made from a rather floofy material. Fox completed the outfit with large white stiletto heels.
Also during the 2023 New York Fashion Week (per Yahoo!), Fox wore a controversial outfit that was one step above appearing nude. The outfit in question featured the actor wearing a black coat falling off her shoulders and nothing underneath except for chains that acted as a bra, which resembled what Princess Leia wears while held captive by Jabba the Hut. As for bottoms, Fox is only wearing a pastie. This outfit is obviously trying to make people talk, but the lack of clothing is less edgy and more boring. Overall, these two New York Fashion Week outfits were meant to surprise and titillate, but they are instead a bit underwhelming.
Julia Fox's Saturday Night Live look
In 2024, Julia Fox appeared in a "Saturday Night Live" episode hosted by her pal and pop star Charli XCX. This appearance was extra special due to the fact that Fox is referenced in Charli's 2024 song "360," with one line directly from the song reading, "I'm everywhere, I'm so Julia." While appearing in the episode, Fox donned an outfit that has tons of intrigue but is a bit too similar to her previous looks to truly stand out. The outfit in question features what appears to be a leather bra, long sporty gloves, and equally sporty pants with a feminine edge. While the outfit wasn't the most disliked, Fox's makeup while appearing on "SNL" was criticized online. "The makeup is chopped but otherwise she looks great," an X user wrote.
While Fox is always unafraid to try something new with her fashion choices, they don't always work. However, when Fox's outfits hit, they hit hard, so she is entitled to a couple of misfires once in a while.