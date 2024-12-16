Julia Fox Looks That Completely Missed The Mark

Actor and social media personality Julia Fox is known for her outrageous outfits, many of which have gone viral for their creativity. While a good portion of her outfits are popular among pop culture fans, a few of them are undeniable fashion misses.

Advertisement

Fox, whose life contains some tragic details, became known as a bit of a fashion icon in 2022 when she turned heads with a wrap dress while attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons event. The innovative dress had an almost raincoat-esque vibe to it, equipped with a semi-transparent material. Fox informed Harper's Bazaar about how she created the outfit, saying that she "made her cellophone-saran-wrap-ified handbag and platform knee-high heels just an hour before appearing at the event." Another look that catapulted Fox into style icon status is when she appeared at the Vanity Fair's Oscars party in 2022 with her dark-colored eyeshadow. Fox was showing off this particular look, which is slightly reminiscent of "Black Swan," when a famous TikTok sound was born. In a viral TikTok, Fox is asked by a reporter about her head-turning look, to which she replied, "I actually did it myself... yeah..."

Advertisement

While Fox has taken pop culture fans by storm with her elaborate and memorable looks throughout the years, some celebrities also deem the online personality to be an icon in the fashion world, including social media star Dylan Mulvaney. However, a few of her outfits did not make an impact in the right way.