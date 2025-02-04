Details Revealed About Mayim Bialik And Kaley Cuoco's Off-Screen Relationship
Have you ever heard of the friendship algorithm? Well, if you're not a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," then you probably don't know Sheldon Cooper's scientific method for making friends. Though, he never needed science to solve that problem, since friendship was a principal theme in the show's plot. The companionship between Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Amy (Mayim Bialik), and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) is a kind of chemistry (or physics — *wink*) coveted by all who watched the show — a perfect aspect of "The Big Bang Theory" that actual scientists can't deny.
While our screens depicted loving scenes between the characters, the actors who played them have a much more complicated relationship. Two of the show's three leading ladies have one of the most confusing dynamics of the entire cast: Bialik and Cuoco. In a 2020 interview with Wired, Bialik (kind of) confirmed that she and Cuoco were friends, saying, "Well, we worked together for nine years and I went to her wedding and celebrated things with her. I would say we're friends." It sounded like she was trying to convince herself more than us, but the real kicker was her nervous grin at the end of her sentence. Depending on how you perceive it, Bialik's smile conveyed the message: "It's complicated." Based on what we've compiled about their friendship, it certainly is just that.
Potential causes of conflict on the set of TBBT
One can imagine the difficulties that come with working around the same people for 12 years; "The Big Bang Theory" cast was no exception. According to a 2016 Radar report, paycheck discrepancies were the catalyst of a rumored feud between Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik, who made $100,000 per episode compared to Cuoco's $1,000,000 at that time. A source claimed that Cuoco was angry because Bialik had described TBBT cast as being "overpaid" in a Daily News interview after saying of her personal earnings, "I don't make as much money as people think I do." Cuoco supposedly thought Bialik was throwing shade at her hefty paycheck.
The following year, Variety reported that Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, and Jim Parsons — the richest "Big Bang Theory cast member — took pay cuts to warrant raises for Bialik and Melissa Rauch. However, Rauch and Bialik were still reportedly fighting for higher wages, which could have resulted in hostility between the cast members.
Money wasn't the only possible conflict between Bialik and Cuoco, who allegedly had an attitude problem on set. Around Season 10 of the series, Cuoco was reportedly feeling stagnant in her role as Penny. The actor had just divorced her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting in September 2015 and she seemingly wasn't taking it very well. In 2016, a source told Star Magazine that she was projecting her emotions onto her "Big Bang Theory" castmates, including Bialik (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). The insider said Cuoco "[flipped] out about makeup, wardrobe, even the catering." Her diva behavior was reportedly so bad that Bialik would make an effort to avoid Cuoco on set.
Mayim Bialik supported Kaley Cuoco during her divorce
At the same time Kaley Cuoco was supposedly making their work environment miserable, the support from her castmates amid her 2015 divorce seemed immense. Mayim Bialik was the first to confess her love for Cuoco, telling E! News, "We love her to pieces and we give her as much joy and laughs as we give everybody who sees the stuff that we do, but she gets to experience it off camera." It's a much different sentiment than what was reported of Cuoco's on-set behavior, but Bialik said that the press doesn't necessarily see the whole picture. According to the actor, her "Big Bang Theory" castmates felt closer to her than her own family.
The closeness might be true for Cuoco, too. When Cuoco wed her now-ex-husband Karl Cook in July 2018, the TBBT cast was there to celebrate the nuptials, including Bialik. The star even posted a shoutout on Instagram for Cuoco, writing, "What a wedding! Hearty and beloved congrats to possibly the happiest couple ever ;) @normancook [Cuoco] and @mrtankcook [Cook] on their marriage, and for throwing a truly unique and EPIC party!!" Bialik was all smiles in her carousel of selfies from the event, including her hilarious photos with frequent TBBT guest star Will Wheaton.
Kaley Cuoco doesn't follow Mayim Bialik on Instagram
If their relationship isn't confusing already, their social media habits will have your head spinning. A 2023 Reddit thread noted that Mayim Bialik followed Kaley Cuoco on Instagram, but Cuoco didn't follow her co-star back. As of this writing, Bialik is still not a part of Cuoco's "following" list. While many users thought it made sense, due to their reported conflicts on set, others believed that social media isn't indicative of a solid friendship. "Very bizarre take and also perception of social media. I have an instagram where I have friends and old classmates etc. I follow everyone," one commented. Another noted that Cuoco might have a personal Instagram that the public doesn't know about, where she follows Bialik.
Bialik has added fuel to the fire, though. In a video she posted on Instagram in 2023, Bialik was teaching her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen, how to play a game called "Hit The Penny." While the video enticingly followed Cohen and Bialik's attempt at hitting a penny with a bouncy ball, some of her followers were fixated on the name of the game more than the game itself. "I [thought] it was Penny from TBBT," one user commented, referring to Cuoco's character from the show. "I thought you and Penny were besties," another wrote. The game's title sounded like a metaphor for what Bialik wanted to do to Cuoco, but of course, it's all fun and games (no pun intended).
Mayim Bialik gave Kaley Cuoco a birthday shoutout
Mayim Bialik using her social platform to praise her co-star contradicts the presumption that the two aren't friends. In 2016, Bialik gave Kaley Cuoco a shoutout for her birthday on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to a woman I am so honored to work with. Happy happy birthday Kaley Cuoco @normancook[.] We love you!!" She added a photo of the pair sitting in their directors' chairs on set of "The Big Bang Theory."
While she doesn't make frequent appearances on Bialik's Instagram, Cuoco did pop up again in a selfie Bialik posted in 2020. The photo appeared to be taken while Bialik was having brunch with Cuoco and her sister. "2020 starting out strong for celebrity sightings – omg it's @kaleycuoco," she wrote, adding, "Shout out to @bricuoco for reminding me not to hold the camera beneath my chin lol." Brunch would usually indicate that two people are buddies, but Cuoco's lack of posts about Bialik might be a sign that their friendship is unrequited. As of this writing, in the 157 posts on Cuoco's Instagram — which date back to 2022 — Mayim is not mentioned once.
Does Kaley Cuoco's absence from 'The Big Bang Theory' spinoffs mean anything?
While signs pointed to areas of contention between "The Big Bang Theory" castmates, the series' ending made Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco's friendship status even muddier. In 2020, Bialik told Us Weekly how she has kept up with her former co-stars Jim Parsons, Kevin Sussman, Melissa Rauch, and Simon Helberg, but she didn't mention Cuoco (as well as Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar). However, on the first anniversary of the series finale, Bialik told Cuoco, "I miss us!" in the comment section of Cuoco's since-deleted post commemorating the show's ending (via Metro).
Even though Cuoco asserted her gratitude for her role on "The Big Bang Theory" in her Instagram post, it apparently isn't enough for the star to make an appearance in the franchise's spinoffs. Bialik and Parsons — who have a great relationship — were reportedly frustrated with Cuoco and Galecki for their lack of enthusiasm to participate in "Young Sheldon," a TBBT prequel series that follows an adolescent Sheldon Cooper before his days at Cal Tech. "Knowing Jim and Mayim, it has to be annoying to them that they appear publicly to be squeezing every dollar out of this franchise while Johnny and Kaley follow their respective muses, but it's not that simple," an insider told Closer Weekly. According to People, however, Cuoco had good news for TBBT fans, telling the outlet, "I would absolutely reprise that role," referring to Penny from "Big Bang," so maybe we will see her in a future spinoff or reunion special.