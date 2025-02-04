Details Revealed About Mayim Bialik And Kaley Cuoco's Off-Screen Relationship

Have you ever heard of the friendship algorithm? Well, if you're not a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," then you probably don't know Sheldon Cooper's scientific method for making friends. Though, he never needed science to solve that problem, since friendship was a principal theme in the show's plot. The companionship between Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Amy (Mayim Bialik), and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) is a kind of chemistry (or physics — *wink*) coveted by all who watched the show — a perfect aspect of "The Big Bang Theory" that actual scientists can't deny.

Advertisement

While our screens depicted loving scenes between the characters, the actors who played them have a much more complicated relationship. Two of the show's three leading ladies have one of the most confusing dynamics of the entire cast: Bialik and Cuoco. In a 2020 interview with Wired, Bialik (kind of) confirmed that she and Cuoco were friends, saying, "Well, we worked together for nine years and I went to her wedding and celebrated things with her. I would say we're friends." It sounded like she was trying to convince herself more than us, but the real kicker was her nervous grin at the end of her sentence. Depending on how you perceive it, Bialik's smile conveyed the message: "It's complicated." Based on what we've compiled about their friendship, it certainly is just that.

Advertisement