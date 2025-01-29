Beatrice's Newest Little Royal Has A Sweet Connection To The Queen

Princess Beatrice has given birth to her second daughter, and it's clear she chose to honor her late grandmother with her new little girl's name. A week after Beatrice's newest child's birth on January 22, 2025, the royal family's Instagram account posted an announcement with the baby's full name: Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. It came alongside a photo of the newborn covering her face, taken by little Athena's dad and Beatrice's husband, property magnate Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It's no mystery where the "Elizabeth" in the name came from. Clearly, it's a tribute to Beatrice's grandmother, the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The "Rose" is also perhaps a nod to the former queen. Roses have long been associated with the British monarchy, and Elizabeth was known to be a fan of the flowers. David Austin Roses even bred a new variety of roses that the horticulturist named for the queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

"Athena," the name of the Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare, is a bit of a curveball, though. Edoardo hails from Italian nobility, so it's certainly interesting that the couple chose the Greek name rather than Athena's traditional Latin name, Minerva.