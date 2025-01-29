Inside The Long & Brutal Feud Between Melania Trump And Vogue

Vogue has a history of giving the current First Lady of the United States a cover edition of the famed magazine. A coveted position that dates all the way back to First Lady Lou Henry Hoover and includes Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden — but notably excludes Melania Trump. This snub could be boiled down to the deterioration of friendship between Anna Wintour and the Trumps, but it could also point to some political bias (although, Vogue happily had Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, and Laura Bush grace the cover).

Donald Trump sat down on "The Megyn Kelly Show" and claimed that the snub was politically motivated. "[Melania] was on the cover of Vogue before she met me ... But once I said I'm running for president ... that was the end of the cover." For her part, Melania is giving the air of indifference when it comes to the drama. According to the tell-all memoirs "Melania and Me" published by former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania was allegedly recorded as saying, "Vogue said like, oh, we want to do a profile. Profile? F*** you, profile. I don't need no profile ... I don't give a f*** about Vogue and any magazine." With the most recent Vogue article out about her White House portrait, it's doubtful Melania will ever agree to sit for a future first lady cover of Vogue.

