Inside The Long & Brutal Feud Between Melania Trump And Vogue
Though she's graced plenty of magazine covers over the years, since marrying Donald Trump, Melania Trump has transformed herself away from fashion model and into a high-society mainstay. Or, at least she is presenting herself that way. Ever since Donald took office for the first time back in 2017, Melania's modeling career no longer called for her to be gracing runways, but instead she was burdened with the duties required within the role of first lady, whether Melania wanted them or not. However, with the release of Melania's new official White House portrait, the feud between the Trumps and Vogue magazine has resurfaced.
Melania Trump opted for a tuxedo for her black-and-white boardroom pastiche. https://t.co/4Gr8n5LvN2
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 28, 2025
In its response to Melania's portrait, Vogue did not leave any earth unscorched. In fact, author Hannah Jackson had quite a bit to say about Melania's outfit for the photo, stating "The choice to wear a tuxedo — as opposed to a blazer or blouse — made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant." While Melania has certainly worn some outdated outfits, it is peculiar of the publication to print such a boldly rude piece. Not only that, but it also points back to some bad blood between Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Melania that started a decade ago.
Melania's missing Vogue cover as first lady
Vogue has a history of giving the current First Lady of the United States a cover edition of the famed magazine. A coveted position that dates all the way back to First Lady Lou Henry Hoover and includes Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden — but notably excludes Melania Trump. This snub could be boiled down to the deterioration of friendship between Anna Wintour and the Trumps, but it could also point to some political bias (although, Vogue happily had Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, and Laura Bush grace the cover).
Donald Trump sat down on "The Megyn Kelly Show" and claimed that the snub was politically motivated. "[Melania] was on the cover of Vogue before she met me ... But once I said I'm running for president ... that was the end of the cover." For her part, Melania is giving the air of indifference when it comes to the drama. According to the tell-all memoirs "Melania and Me" published by former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania was allegedly recorded as saying, "Vogue said like, oh, we want to do a profile. Profile? F*** you, profile. I don't need no profile ... I don't give a f*** about Vogue and any magazine." With the most recent Vogue article out about her White House portrait, it's doubtful Melania will ever agree to sit for a future first lady cover of Vogue.