Melania Trump Looks That Were Surprisingly Outdated

Putting politics aside, let's talk about Melania Trump's wardrobe. She usually doesn't err when it comes to outfits. The first lady has made a name for herself as a stylish figure, a devotee of couture, and a lover of the finer things. Yet, even with a seemingly endless budget and the world's most sought-after clothing at her fingertips, Melania has worn a few looks that are inexplicably outdated. We're as surprised as anyone, because this is really her wheelhouse. From oversized belts to skinny jeans, Melania has fallen for trends that feel passé. Hey, it's consolation for us all who feel like we've missed the mark when it comes to outfits.

It's not unusual for a first lady's wardrobe to attract attention. Jackie Kennedy made plenty of trends and designers popular, but she often got reprimanded for favoring European brands over American ones. Later, several of Michelle Obama's looks missed the mark. After her, Jill Biden wore some inappropriate outfits that drew plenty of criticism. So Melania is by no means alone when it comes to wardrobe missteps. Considering how frequently she's photographed, a few out-of-date choices means that she's taking risks and spreading a wide net when it comes to looks. For that, we've got to applaud her, just as we do for all the first ladies who bring a pop of color or a vibrant print to the White House.

