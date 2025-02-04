Which Of Rohan Marley's 12 Children Are With Lauryn Hill?

A lot has happened to Lauryn Hill since she launched her music career in the '90s. She started as a member of the Fugees and became even more of a sensation when her first — and shockingly her only — solo album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," debuted in 1998. In addition to making headlines for her music, she's made headlines with her relationships. In 1996, she started dating the late Bob Marley's son, Rohan Marley. Their relationship lasted until 2008.In that time, they had five children together.

Advertisement

Their oldest children, Zion and Selah Marley, were born in 1997 and 1998, respectively. While Zion is relatively low profile, his younger sister, Selah, has leaned into fame. Hill's daughter has become a gorgeous model and followed in her mother's footsteps to pursue a singing career. Rohan and Hill also had Joshua in 2001, John in 2003, and Sara Marley in 2008.

Rohan's children with Hill make up less than half of his dynasty. He has 12 kids in total, two of which he had before dating Hill with his ex-wife, Geraldine Khawly. He explained on the podcast "Drink Champs" that while he didn't necessarily plan to have such a large family, he loves all his children.