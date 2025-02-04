Which Of Rohan Marley's 12 Children Are With Lauryn Hill?
A lot has happened to Lauryn Hill since she launched her music career in the '90s. She started as a member of the Fugees and became even more of a sensation when her first — and shockingly her only — solo album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," debuted in 1998. In addition to making headlines for her music, she's made headlines with her relationships. In 1996, she started dating the late Bob Marley's son, Rohan Marley. Their relationship lasted until 2008.In that time, they had five children together.
Their oldest children, Zion and Selah Marley, were born in 1997 and 1998, respectively. While Zion is relatively low profile, his younger sister, Selah, has leaned into fame. Hill's daughter has become a gorgeous model and followed in her mother's footsteps to pursue a singing career. Rohan and Hill also had Joshua in 2001, John in 2003, and Sara Marley in 2008.
Rohan's children with Hill make up less than half of his dynasty. He has 12 kids in total, two of which he had before dating Hill with his ex-wife, Geraldine Khawly. He explained on the podcast "Drink Champs" that while he didn't necessarily plan to have such a large family, he loves all his children.
What does Rohan Marley think about Lauryn Hill as a mother?
Lauryn Hill credited Zion Marley for shifting her priorities from her career to motherhood. She was at the peak of her popularity with the Fugees when she was pregnant with her firstborn. "A lot of people were against my having a child so early, and at that point in my career," the artist told the Los Angeles Times. Despite many on her team worrying about how it would derail her career, Hill decided to go off the road towards the end of her pregnancy. "It was one of the first things I did where I put my happiness first," she said.
Making such a difficult choice showed Hill's devotion to her children, something Rohan Marley greatly appreciated. Even though they broke up, their split didn't lower Rohan's opinion of Hill. In fact, he gushed about how she raised their kids on the "We In Miami" podcast. "She lets her children live and be themselves ... I like her ideology as a person," he said. During the podcast, he made it clear that he respects Hill as a person and a mother.