Hailee Steinfeld's Gorgeous Style Transformation Through The Years

When celebrities enter the glamorous world of show business at an early age, they can take a while to find their own unique sense of style. We all have awkward moments as teens, regardless of whether or not we're famous. However, every now and then, rare stars can surprise us and be on point from the very beginning. Hailee Steinfeld entered the world of acting way back in 2007, but she didn't get widespread attention until she — at age 13 — landed the role of Mattie Ross in the 2010 western "True Grit." Since then, we've seen Steinfeld go from strength to strength, winning award nominations for her acting talent and even launching a singing career in 2015.

We've watched Steinfeld come into her own and become bolder and more daring with her fashion as time goes by. Much like her friend Taylor Swift, Steinfeld isn't afraid to evolve and play with her style choices — and rightly so. What's the point of being famous and having access to high-end stylists if you can't have fun with it? Let's take a look at Steinfeld's gorgeous style transformation and some of her greatest outfits.