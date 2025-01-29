Hailee Steinfeld's Gorgeous Style Transformation Through The Years
When celebrities enter the glamorous world of show business at an early age, they can take a while to find their own unique sense of style. We all have awkward moments as teens, regardless of whether or not we're famous. However, every now and then, rare stars can surprise us and be on point from the very beginning. Hailee Steinfeld entered the world of acting way back in 2007, but she didn't get widespread attention until she — at age 13 — landed the role of Mattie Ross in the 2010 western "True Grit." Since then, we've seen Steinfeld go from strength to strength, winning award nominations for her acting talent and even launching a singing career in 2015.
We've watched Steinfeld come into her own and become bolder and more daring with her fashion as time goes by. Much like her friend Taylor Swift, Steinfeld isn't afraid to evolve and play with her style choices — and rightly so. What's the point of being famous and having access to high-end stylists if you can't have fun with it? Let's take a look at Steinfeld's gorgeous style transformation and some of her greatest outfits.
Hailee Steinfeld pulled off sweet chic in 2010
The stunning transformation of Hailee Steinfeld has had us hooked ever since she first stepped onto the scene back in 2010. Just two months before she would attend the premiere of her own movie, "True Grit," Steinfeld went to another Hollywood event. Then just a young teen, she walked the red carpet at the premiere of the horse racing movie "Secretariat." She wore a smart navy blue dress with black polka dots and a matching black belt to pull her in at the waist. She rounded off the look with a pair of low black pumps that were very of the moment for 2010s fashion.
It's arguably a very simple and understated look that was age-appropriate for Steinfeld. The actress opted not to wear any jewelry (a personal choice she would often stick with in the future), and her long brown hair was teased into loose waves falling down to her waist. As far as debut red carpet looks go, we have to hand it to her. This was a relatively classic outfit that would stand the test of time.
She looked adorable in Calvin Klein
Knowing what to wear as a teenager in Hollywood must be a tricky affair. Wearing anything a little too much will raise eyebrows, and opting for something too dull can turn you into a wallflower no one wants to photograph. Hailee Steinfeld managed to toe the line expertly in 2010 when she attended Elle's 17th Annual Women in Hollywood event. She pulled her long (and incredibly shiny) dark hair into a side-parted ponytail, which she draped playfully over one shoulder. Once again, Steinfeld ditched the accessories and let her outfit do the talking.
She wore a beautifully plain metallic black dress from the Calvin Klein Collection, which came down to just past her knees. The star-in-the-making didn't underestimate the length a good pair of pumps brings, either. The chunky black shoes worked perfectly with the dress. While they weren't overly grown up, they gave the look the element of sophistication it needed to stand out. Wouldn't it be great if we all could've been this fashionable at that age?
She was a vision in white for Miu Miu
2011 was a big year for Hailee Steinfeld, who sent the world a clear message with "True Grit." She had arrived, and despite her young age, she was ready to hold her own. She attended the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, looking like the next runway darling. She wore a gorgeous white Miu Miu shift dress — but her attendance at the show was no mere accident. At just 14 years old, she managed to land a spot as the face of the designer brand's autumn/winter campaign. Given how stunning and otherworldly she looked in the clothes, it's hardly surprising that they snapped her up.
Steinfeld paired the dress with black patent strappy pumps and a leopard-print clutch bag that tied together perfectly. As for her makeup, Steinfeld was progressing slowly but surely in this area. She went for a bold dark eye, pink blush, and a baby pink lip, which gave her the appearance of a dainty doll. This look was ahead of its time and wouldn't look out of place during Fashion Week today, if you ask us.
Hailee Steinfeld cut a demure figure in 2015
In 2015, Hailee Steinfeld joined the cast of our favorite a cappella franchise, "Pitch Perfect," for its sequel. The Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick movies made way for new members, and Steinfeld fit in surprisingly well. Then, at 17 years old, she blew viewers out of the water with her singing voice, especially in one scene when she sings Sia and Sam Smith's "Flashlight" live. Steinfeld was growing up before our very eyes, serving looks left, right, and center. For the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, she wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana button-up Victorian gown that was to die for.
The outfit could have taken on a frumpy turn in the wrong hands, but the perfect tailoring and ideally placed frills coupled with Steinfeld's youthful glow worked perfectly. She wore a large statement ring on one hand, and her hair had transformed from schoolgirl ponytails to perfectly tousled waves. This was one of the first times Steinfeld branched out stylistically, and it was the first of many showstopping looks.
She kept it simple at the start of her music career
Making the transition from actor to pop star can be notoriously difficult. Celebrities run the risk of not being taken seriously, and then there's the question of whether their music is actually any good. Thankfully, Hailee Steinfeld managed to transition pretty seamlessly thanks to her part in "Pitch Perfect 2." As he told The Independent in 2015, "I think I was just looking for the right opportunity to explore [singing] — because as an actor, wanting to sing is viewed in a different sort of way." Later the same year, she released her debut single, "Love Myself," and it was official — she needed a performing wardrobe to match her red carpet looks.
For a performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the budding pop princess pulled together an outfit that was effortlessly cool and edgy. She wore high-waisted black leather pants with an elaborate tie waist and a simple semi-sheer white T-shirt with a black bra underneath. The small details were just as important, such as her dark nail polish and multiple rings, which helped the entire aesthetic scream cool girl.
Hailee Steinfeld took a bold risk at The Edge of Seventeen premiere
The most stunning red carpet looks all have one thing in common: They aren't boring. Celebrities can often fall into the trap, especially early on, of playing it safe so as not to draw too much criticism. While there's a fair argument for that, Hailee Steinfeld made it clear that she wasn't about to stick to the rules. In 2016, she arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival to attend a screening of her latest movie at the time, "The Edge of Seventeen." A superstar needs a superstar gown, which is where this Balmain beauty came in. The incredibly striking outfit featured orange, red, and pink intertwining stripes against a black sequin background.
The dress had a retro vibe that made Steinfeld pop as she walked along the red carpet. She kept her makeup fairly minimal, with a bold black eye complete with full lashes and a nude lip. Her famously healthy tresses were tamed into a sleek side part. It's not often you see an outfit this bold at events like these. We love it just as much now as we did then.
She wore a stunning fairy-tale gown to the 2017 Golden Globes
Hailee Steinfeld has a surprisingly simple fitness routine, yet she still manages to look phenomenal in ethereal gowns like this one. In 2017, she attended the Golden Globes, looking like she had just stepped out of a fairy tale. Steinfeld's striking dress gave her an undeniably more grown-up appearance, with its deep neckline and sheer paneling across the chest. Designed by Vera Wang, the look wasn't an instant win for everyone. The Sun featured Steinfeld on its worst-dressed list, claiming she fell short of the mark, while a gossip blog claimed she looked like a bridesmaid.
Whatever your personal feeling, there's no denying that Steinfeld elevated her red carpet style with this couture gown. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and earrings, as well as matching silver shoes. Her hair was swept back beautifully into a charming updo. It's giving Cinderella at the ball, and considering Steinfeld was nominated that night for "The Edge of Seventeen," that's not far from the truth.
Hailee Steinfeld went eclectic for a performance in California
By 2017, Steinfeld was getting used to her onstage presence, and there's no doubt that her performance fashion was far removed from her preferred Hollywood event aesthetic. For KIIS FM's Wango Tango, she wore an eclectic getup that we can only describe as thrift store chic. The starlet donned a black outfit with gold and silver detailing and wore a large metallic silver raincoat over the top. To top it all off, she chose a pair of burgundy velvet studded boots.
Performers tend to wear slightly more out-there looks, which aren't as polished as a red carpet gown. We may not be a massive fan of this particular style, but we still have to give Steinfeld credit. Her shorter hair was styled in a center part and cut into choppy layers, which added a little bit of edge and gave it all a touch of the unexpected.
She knocked it out of the park for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
All the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Oscars could've taken a page out of Hailee Steinfeld's 2018 lookbook. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that year, the actress sported a daring black and white tulle number by Giambattista Valli. The gathering on the bodice was connected by a black bow sitting just under the bust, while the voluminous short skirt made way for a long trail. The purposely disconnected gown looked truly stunning on Steinfeld, showcasing her glowing, tanned skin. She allowed the dress to be the talking point as she avoided accessories.
Her hair was pulled back into a sleek do, and the subtle red lip gave her a hint of Hollywood Golden Age beauty. We can't forget the Christian Louboutin shoes, either. Never mind the stars who were nominated: This dress should've won the award for best actor.
She did high fashion business in 2019
2019 was a busy year for Hailee Steinfeld, as she starred in numerous projects, such as "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" and the latest reboot of "Charlie's Angels." She was also busy working on a new series, "Dickinson," which would premiere the following year. While on a press tour for the latter, Steinfeld was spotted in New York wearing four outfits in one day, including this busy brown suit. The actress looked determined and confident as she pounded the pavement in the two-piece, which featured different panels with contrasting hearts.
Her thigh-high brown stiletto boots wouldn't look out of place on Kim Kardashian. Steinfeld completed the look with gold hoops, her brown hair peppered with caramel highlights as she traipsed through the Big Apple. If there was ever any doubt that she could pull off corporate chic, it was done and dusted the moment she put this suit on.
Hailee Steinfeld won major fashion points with this jacket and boots combo
While we're always busy trying to replicate Hailee Steinfeld's makeup routine, there's another element of her style that we can't get enough of because no one does casual quite like she does, either. In 2021, Steinfeld was photographed in Midtown Manhattan wearing a killer street-style combo that turned heads. The star wore a fluffy multicolored jacket with baggy black pants and stylish chunky combat boots. Her brunette tresses waved down her back, but she kept them mostly covered under a black baseball cap with a pink logo.
As usual, her makeup was on point. There's something about this look that scores the actress major fashion points. By this time in her career, she was a household name and all too aware she would get photographed wherever she went. Style wasn't just a choice, it was also a necessity.
Hailee Steinfeld wowed in an LBD
We didn't think it was possible for this California girl to elevate her red carpet style any higher, but in 2022, Hailee Steinfeld did just that. She attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards looking like a million dollars. The incredible cutout black gown she wore was by her longtime favorite brand, Miu Miu. The deep scoop of the dress complete with its built-in bralette was both risqué and charming, and its sequins also gave her an element of Las Vegas showgirl that worked wonderfully.
Never one to over-accessorize, Steinfeld wore simple diamond drop earrings (hello, Tiffany & Co.) and let everything else do the talking. We also loved her wet look hair and smoky brown makeup, as well as her very chic and timeless black Jimmy Choo shoes. This look kept Steinfeld on the map in what was a quieter year in terms of projects.
She rocked masculine chic at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival
In 2023, Hailee Steinfeld started to surprise us again by playing with masculine tailoring and silhouettes. As she attended the Tribeca Film Festival to discuss her new Marvel project, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," she looked utterly sensational in a suede teal Tom Ford suit. She wore the attention-grabbing outfit over a black silk shirt, and her smoked-out brown eye makeup gave it another edge. Her hair sleek hair was pulled back, making it seem like she was about ready to do the hiring and firing in an office near you.
We love everything about this fashion statement, right down to the staple pointed black pumps. This look showed a different side to Steinfeld's closet that was equal parts intimidating and applause-worthy. It also kept us guessing, making us wonder what she was going to wear next. Fortunately, with Steinfeld, there always seems to be more where that came from.
She mixed tailoring styles for a daring look
How much Hailee Steinfeld is worth is not surprising considering just how busy she keeps herself. For the premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in 2023, she served us another fabulous look that masterfully mixed both masculine and feminine elements. The outfit started with a casual soft denim shirt that she wore half unbuttoned and tucked into a high-waisted, multilayered black skirt with a dangerously high split. On paper, this outfit shouldn't have worked at all, but the result was a daring phenomenon.
From the barely there gold accessories to the pointed black pumps, this look proved that Steinfeld is no fashion novice. She had experimented enough to know which boundaries were worth pushing, and she was winning the game. She also debuted lighter brown locks for this moment, sweeping them out of her face for an "I woke up like this" aesthetic.
Hailee Steinfeld's gladiator-esque dress dropped jaws at the 2024 Oscars
There's nothing we love more than a triumphant Oscars fashion moment. Hailee Steinfeld checked all the boxes when she wore a pale blue chiffon Elie Saab couture gown to Hollywood's biggest night, complete with a matching sheer cape. The dress skimmed over her body but was pulled in at the waist with a flattering gold bodice and matching cuffs that added an element of gladiator realness. She could've been a Grecian royal in a previous life.
The dress fell to the floor with such grace that it almost seemed to be part of the actress. She made the most of the moment by showcasing the beautiful movement of the dress for photographers, sending a clear message: She knows what she's doing when it comes to style. To keep the attention on the dress, Steinfeld wore simple (but dazzling) diamond earrings.
Her gorgeous gown and bob hair had every fashion base covered
Hailee Steinfeld has tried many different looks and fits over the years, but this particular style of dress never lets her down. She wore this striking number to the Season 2 premiere of "Arcane" in 2024. The peekaboo gown featured a deep scoop at the front with gold, fish scale sequins across the chest to protect her modesty. The outfit was the brainchild of New Arrivals by İLkyaz Özel and is similar to a Miu Miu style the actress had previously worn. It's not hard to see why she loves it.
The shape was incredibly flattering, while the long sleeves and length of the skirt still made it demure. The dress was one thing, but Steinfeld's hair took the prize here. This short curled-under brunette bob made her look like a Hollywood Jackie O, ready to assume her place at the top. Ladies and gentlemen, Hailee Steinfeld: the first lady of fashion.