Tragic Details About CNN's Kate Bolduan

Kate Bolduan, co-anchor of "CNN News Central," has been a part of the CNN family since 2007. Though she did make our list of worst dressed celebs at the 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner, Bolduan has largely kept herself out of the anchor scandals that have rocked CNN. But that doesn't mean she's had an easy life.

In 2021, Bolduan shared some X-ray images on Instagram and wrote, "When life hands you lemons, get a back injection (or 2!) So thankful for great doctors!" It wasn't clear what her condition was, but the injections don't seem to have done the trick, and she had to undergo back surgery. She hasn't been open with all the details (nor should she be if she doesn't want to), but she has talked a bit about her surgery on social media. In early 2024, Bolduan posted on Instagram about returning to work after back surgery and being required to wear flats (medical issues are one of the best reasons to ditch the high heels). A few days later, she posted a picture with her doctor, crediting him with saving her back. It looks like she was able to recover well enough to get back to water skiing at the lake in the summer of 2024, so we're hoping that she's able to stay healthy and pain-free.

