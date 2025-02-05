Meet Fox News' Harris Faulkner's Adorable Kids: Bella And Danika

As the anchor of "The Faulkner Focus" and co-host of "Outnumbered," Harris Faulkner is a decorated Fox News figure. She's been with the network since 2005. During that time, Faulkner has evolved to make quite a name for herself in the industry. In 2020, she became the first black woman to have two back-to-back programs. That same year, she landed on Worth Magazine's list of most influential women. While her professional accolades are many, Faulkner's personal story, including her family life, is just as interesting.

The news anchor has two daughters: Bella and Danika. While Faulkner and her husband, Tony Berlin, are fairly private, she opened up about the way they're raising their children in a 2020 interview with People. Faulkner said she hopes she can teach her daughters to be an example. "We're raising our girls predominantly Christian but they're exposed to everything ... we do Passover and the reading of the Haggadah ... with biracial children, they, to me, are the epitome of where our attitude should be," she said, explaining that she views her daughters as a living representation of what a more unified society could look like.