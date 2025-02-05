Meet Fox News' Harris Faulkner's Adorable Kids: Bella And Danika
As the anchor of "The Faulkner Focus" and co-host of "Outnumbered," Harris Faulkner is a decorated Fox News figure. She's been with the network since 2005. During that time, Faulkner has evolved to make quite a name for herself in the industry. In 2020, she became the first black woman to have two back-to-back programs. That same year, she landed on Worth Magazine's list of most influential women. While her professional accolades are many, Faulkner's personal story, including her family life, is just as interesting.
The news anchor has two daughters: Bella and Danika. While Faulkner and her husband, Tony Berlin, are fairly private, she opened up about the way they're raising their children in a 2020 interview with People. Faulkner said she hopes she can teach her daughters to be an example. "We're raising our girls predominantly Christian but they're exposed to everything ... we do Passover and the reading of the Haggadah ... with biracial children, they, to me, are the epitome of where our attitude should be," she said, explaining that she views her daughters as a living representation of what a more unified society could look like.
Faulkner values quality time with her daughters
Aside from what Harris Faulkner has shared in interviews and the occasional social media post, she's kept many details of her daughter's lives private. But it's clear that she views motherhood as a "blessing." While speaking to People, she opened up about her busy schedule and balancing motherhood with her demanding career. Her daughters have their own busy schedules participating in basketball, tennis, and gymnastics. The Fox News host said she experiences "mom guilt" when she sometimes misses their events.
However, she does her best to focus all of her attention on her daughters when she is free. "I try to own every moment that I'm in because it teaches them that when Mom is with us, we matter most," she said. One of the simplest and most effective ways Faulkner stays close to her daughters is through eye contact. While it's easy for both children and adults to get distracted by their devices, Faulkner makes it a priority to maintain that visual connection when they talk. She finds ways like this to strengthen her bond with her daughters. As she navigates the demands of her high-profile career, her dedication to her family shines through.