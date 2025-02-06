Who Is Dane DiLiegro, Olivia Wilde's Reported New Beau?
Has Olivia Wilde found a new beau following her split from longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis and subsequent romance with "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Harry Styles? Fans of the "Tron: Legacy" actor certainly seem to think so. Rumors started swirling in late January 2025 when Wilde was spotted getting cozy with actor and former basketball player Dane DiLiegro at a Los Angeles Lakers game. But who is the man poised to be the next chapter in Wilde's relationship history?
Born in Lexington, Massachusetts, DiLiegro played four seasons of college basketball for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats from 2007 to 2011. After going undrafted in the NBA, he played professionally overseas, primarily in Italy, where his father's family is from.
After retiring from the court in 2019, DiLiegro set his sights on Hollywood. At 6 feet, 8 inches tall, he found his niche in genre films, playing larger-than-life characters with heavy makeup and prosthetics. His first cinematic role was in Hulu's 2022 "Predator" prequel film "Prey," in which he played the fearsome Predator itself. The following year, he played an octopus-like alien in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and the legendary Bigfoot in musician Tom DeLonge's sci-fi film "Monsters of California."
Dane DiLiegro faces challenges playing non-human roles
In addition to his film roles, Olivia Wilde's reported new beau, Dane DiLiegro, has also played various creatures on TV. For instance, he played the demon Ba'al in the "American Horror Story" spin-off "American Horror Stories," not to mention a greasy alien in the "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." Contrary to what you might think, DiLiegro says playing these otherworldly beings is just as — if not more — challenging than playing human characters.
"You have to learn to live in discomfort," DiLiegro told the LA Times. "You're glued into suits that are hot and heavy and absorb your sweat. You're sitting and standing in them for up to 12 hours." While trapped in these elaborate costumes, he says he's often itchy, numb, and claustrophobic. But even with those challenges, he still enjoys his work. "When I get into character, I truly believe that I'm no longer human and have become invincible. It's an indescribable feeling," he said.
Still, DiLiegro has expressed a desire to showcase his human side on screen. "I want to be a doctor, or a lawyer, or just a guy scooping ice cream," he said in an interview with UNH Today. Diliegro looks forward to the day audiences see him without all the monster prosthetics. Until then, we may catch glimpses of his human side as he explores his romance with Wilde.