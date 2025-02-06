Who Is Dane DiLiegro, Olivia Wilde's Reported New Beau?

Has Olivia Wilde found a new beau following her split from longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis and subsequent romance with "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Harry Styles? Fans of the "Tron: Legacy" actor certainly seem to think so. Rumors started swirling in late January 2025 when Wilde was spotted getting cozy with actor and former basketball player Dane DiLiegro at a Los Angeles Lakers game. But who is the man poised to be the next chapter in Wilde's relationship history?

Born in Lexington, Massachusetts, DiLiegro played four seasons of college basketball for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats from 2007 to 2011. After going undrafted in the NBA, he played professionally overseas, primarily in Italy, where his father's family is from.

After retiring from the court in 2019, DiLiegro set his sights on Hollywood. At 6 feet, 8 inches tall, he found his niche in genre films, playing larger-than-life characters with heavy makeup and prosthetics. His first cinematic role was in Hulu's 2022 "Predator" prequel film "Prey," in which he played the fearsome Predator itself. The following year, he played an octopus-like alien in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and the legendary Bigfoot in musician Tom DeLonge's sci-fi film "Monsters of California."

