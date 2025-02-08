Inside The Beef Between Two Bigshot Billionaires: Elon Musk & Bill Gates

Elon Musk and Bill Gates are two of the wealthiest men on the planet (although Elon is facing major money problems), but, in recent years, that's about the only thing that links them together. They've been publicly feuding for quite some time now, and they've been anything but subtle about it. Sure, Musk and Gates are both tackling climate change through tech, but their methods couldn't be more opposed. From their clashes in the media to their personal disagreements over investments, the jabs just keep on flying with no real end in sight. What exactly happened to pit these billionaire boys against each other? The answer, it turns out, isn't so cut and dry.

Regardless of what transpired before and what has come after, the most significant event in this feud's history was in 2022. Gates, since stepping down from his role as Microsoft CEO, has been focusing his attention on his philanthropic efforts through The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — particularly in the areas of global health and climate change. Musk, on the other hand, has never been known for his charitable acts — rather, for his work with Tesla and SpaceX. When Gates reached out to Musk to talk about a possible philanthropic co-venture in 2022, things took a dramatic turn.