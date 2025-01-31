What We Know About Trump's Pick To Lead The FBI, Kash Patel

President Donald Trump's cabinet nominations have sparked intense debates among voters, with picks like Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. coming under fire for his disturbing past and eccentric behavior. The same is true of Kash Patel as the prospective Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Patel's nomination is being heavily scrutinized due to his own controversial viewpoints and close association with Trump. But what do we really know about Patel?

Kashyap "Kash" Patel, was born in 1980 to Indian immigrant parents in New York. After finishing college in 2005, Patel pursued a legal career. He first worked as a public defender in Florida, and later joined the U.S. Department of Justice in 2013. In 2018, he began working for Representative Devin Nunes, another Trump ally who was then the leading Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. Patel played a major role in Nunes' attempts to push back against the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. According to a December 2024 Time article, it was Patel's work during that investigation that secured his spot in the first Trump administration.

Patel has become known as an outspoken critic of the bureau, claiming, "The FBI is now the prime functionary of the Deep State," in his book "Government Gangsters." He added, "The politicized leadership at the very top has turned it into a tool of surveillance and suppression of American citizens."

