Trump's FBI Director Nominee Kash Patel Seems More Obsessed With Donald Than Elon

X (formerly known as Twitter) owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone all in for his support of Donald Trump, so much so that Trump has taken to commenting on how much Musk has been hanging around Mar-a-Lago. But Musk may have met his match as a devoted Trump fan in Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director. Patel has been in Trump's orbit for a lot longer than Musk.

Patel made his name in the first Trump administration with a number of national security roles. He became known as someone who would back the president no matter what. There were a number of staunch Trump's allies during that first term, but how many have gone so far as to write a children's book trilogy about Trump? Just Patel. It's called "The Plot Against the King," the first of which is "a fantastical retelling of Hillary's horrible plot against Trump to the whole family," according to Amazon. A character named "Kash the Distinguished Discoverer" helps King Donald overcome those who are conspiring against him. By the third book, King Donald is battling "Comma-la-la-la."

Of all the things that Trump has sold for himself, like Trump's gold high top sneakers, a Trump approved Bible, and Trump endorsed guitars, he hasn't yet written a children's book. So Patel is really going above and beyond, and Trump was seen reading the first book to one of his grandchildren, so he seems to approve.

