Trump's FBI Director Nominee Kash Patel Seems More Obsessed With Donald Than Elon
X (formerly known as Twitter) owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone all in for his support of Donald Trump, so much so that Trump has taken to commenting on how much Musk has been hanging around Mar-a-Lago. But Musk may have met his match as a devoted Trump fan in Kash Patel, Trump's nominee for FBI director. Patel has been in Trump's orbit for a lot longer than Musk.
Patel made his name in the first Trump administration with a number of national security roles. He became known as someone who would back the president no matter what. There were a number of staunch Trump's allies during that first term, but how many have gone so far as to write a children's book trilogy about Trump? Just Patel. It's called "The Plot Against the King," the first of which is "a fantastical retelling of Hillary's horrible plot against Trump to the whole family," according to Amazon. A character named "Kash the Distinguished Discoverer" helps King Donald overcome those who are conspiring against him. By the third book, King Donald is battling "Comma-la-la-la."
Of all the things that Trump has sold for himself, like Trump's gold high top sneakers, a Trump approved Bible, and Trump endorsed guitars, he hasn't yet written a children's book. So Patel is really going above and beyond, and Trump was seen reading the first book to one of his grandchildren, so he seems to approve.
Kash Patel works for Truth Social and embraces Trump's complaints about a deep state
Kash Patel also wrote a book for adults called "Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy." One of Donald Trump's frequent talking points has been his distrust of the U.S. intelligence service, particularly after the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in 2022 in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office. Patel clearly shares that distrust.
Patel was brought into Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media platform in 2022 when he was named to the board of directors for the Trump Media and Technology Group. Patel also helped put together the "Justice For All" song, which was performed by the J6 Prison Choir, made up of people in prison because of their actions during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Then there's the Kash Foundation, a non-profit which Kash founded that, among other things, helps support government whistleblowers with legal fees. Some of the products that are being sold in support of the foundation include "Government Gangsters Playing Cards" with Trump as the king and Joe Biden as one of the jokers and a range of "Orange Man Bad" products featuring a mashup of Trump's signature hairstyle and the comic book character Punisher.
Kash Patel would replace another of Trump's appointees as the FBI director
But wait, there's more. Kash Patel was in attendance at Donald Trump's New York hush money trial. He really is a devoted supporter; Melania Trump didn't even attend Donald's criminal trial. And that was months before Elon Musk endorsed Trump in July 2024.
Trump has had a number of once close allies who have turned against him, and it seems like Trump's focusing on surrounding himself with completely loyal supporters during his second term as president. That makes Patel a perfect choice. The current FBI director is Christopher Wray. He was actually appointed by Trump in 2017, and the job is generally held for 10 years. However, Wray has clearly fallen out of favor with Trump, which may be why he made Patel's list of "government gangsters" who need to be punished. But despite having Trump's stamp of approval, Patel will still have to be confirmed by the Senate before he becomes FBI, and that isn't a guarantee.