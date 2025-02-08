What Carlos PenaVega Loves About Working With Hallmark Rival Great American Family

In 2024, former Nickelodeon star Carlos PenaVega and his "Spy Kids" alum wife Alexa PenaVega joined the list of Hallmark Channel staples who have jumped ship to rival network Great American Family, alongside the likes of Danica McKellar. Carlos in particular seems to really love working with GAF — not because he harbors any ill will towards Hallmark, but because the environment is one that helps give him a sense of security in his relationship. Though the former child stars often play love interests in their made-for-TV movies, whether for Hallmark in flicks such as "A Paris Proposal", or now GAF, this obviously can't always be the case.

During a joint interview with Fox News, in 2024, Alexa confessed that Carlos was uncomfortable whenever she shared romantic scenes with another actor, which is something they had to work through over time. "I think the more confident and comfortable, and honestly the closer we got to God, the more our roles started shifting with what we were taking," Alexa opined. "But, also, I think there's just so much trust in our relationship that there was never a need to be, like, threatened by anybody else." Still, Carlos knows Alexa is in good hands at GAF.

The Big Time Rush member gushed, "That's what I love so much about Great American Family. If she's not doing a movie with me, I know that whatever she's doing, whoever she's with, it's safe. And it's all going to be good. So, for us, this is such a great home for us."

