Why Competing On DWTS Was So Difficult For Hallmark's Carlos & Alexa PenaVega

Ballroom dancing is an inherently intimate form of performance art, which requires two people to get up close and personal, as well as develop a trusting bond. So, why was it so difficult for Hallmark stars and real-life married couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega when they competed on "Dancing with the Stars?" Well, it probably had something to do with the fact that they weren't actually each other's dance partners. Carlos and Alexa both competed on the hit reality show during Season 21 back in 2015, notably just one year after the former child stars tied the knot (and merged their last names). They were paired with professional dancers Witney Carson and Mark Ballas, respectively.

As Alexa explained in a 2024 interview with People, what made things tough for the then-newlyweds was how "flirty" things could get on set. According to the "Spy Kids" star, setting clear boundaries with their dance partners was key to keeping things copacetic. She proudly shared, "When we went on the show, we literally said, 'Look, we're a married couple. You guys are our partners, and we are so excited to team up with you, but that doesn't mean we ditch our marriage and this becomes our No. 1. Our marriage is still first.'"

Alexa confirmed that Carson and Ballas were understanding, but she did get some pushback from producers. Still, the actors stand by their decision, with Alexa admitting that she and Carlos don't understand how couples manage to do "DWTS" any other way.

