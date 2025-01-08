Why Competing On DWTS Was So Difficult For Hallmark's Carlos & Alexa PenaVega
Ballroom dancing is an inherently intimate form of performance art, which requires two people to get up close and personal, as well as develop a trusting bond. So, why was it so difficult for Hallmark stars and real-life married couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega when they competed on "Dancing with the Stars?" Well, it probably had something to do with the fact that they weren't actually each other's dance partners. Carlos and Alexa both competed on the hit reality show during Season 21 back in 2015, notably just one year after the former child stars tied the knot (and merged their last names). They were paired with professional dancers Witney Carson and Mark Ballas, respectively.
As Alexa explained in a 2024 interview with People, what made things tough for the then-newlyweds was how "flirty" things could get on set. According to the "Spy Kids" star, setting clear boundaries with their dance partners was key to keeping things copacetic. She proudly shared, "When we went on the show, we literally said, 'Look, we're a married couple. You guys are our partners, and we are so excited to team up with you, but that doesn't mean we ditch our marriage and this becomes our No. 1. Our marriage is still first.'"
Alexa confirmed that Carson and Ballas were understanding, but she did get some pushback from producers. Still, the actors stand by their decision, with Alexa admitting that she and Carlos don't understand how couples manage to do "DWTS" any other way.
How did Carlos and Alexa PenaVega do on DWTS?
When it came time to actually dance, both PenaVegas managed to make it pretty far in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 21. Alexa PenaVega and Mark Ballas were eliminated seventh overall, putting them in sixth place out of 13 total teams. Meanwhile, Carlos PenaVega and Witney Carson actually made it to the finals. They were ultimately eliminated eighth, and took home fourth place. That season's winners were wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin, daughter of "The Crocodile Hunter" himself, Steve Irwin, and her professional dancer partner Derek Hough.
At any rate, Alexa has fond memories of her time on the beloved show, reasoning to People, "Like, who doesn't love a good feel-good story where they're not great at dancing, but look at how far they've come. Like, that's awesome. I love the premise of it." The Hallmark stalwart continued by clarifying, "It's just the behind-the-scenes can be tough, but it was as difficult as it was fun because there were really, really high highs."
For folks of a certain age, Alexa is probably still best known for her childhood role in the "Spy Kids" franchise. Meanwhile, Carlos' breakout role was in the Nickelodeon sitcom "Big Time Rush" and the real-life boy band of the same name — who broke up in 2014 but reformed in 2021. The PenaVegas have since starred in multiple Hallmark original movies together, including "Enchanted Christmas" and "Love in the Limelight."