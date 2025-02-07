Where Whoopi Goldberg Stands With All Of Her Exes

Whoopi Goldberg's stance on marriage is as funny as it is understandable: "I don't want somebody in my house," as she famously told the New York Times Magazine in a 2016 interview. And yet, the treasured EGOT-holder has been married several times with a string of high-profile relationships among them. However, where the beloved TV personality stands with all of them has surprised fans. On "The View," in November 2024, the frequently controversial Goldberg shared, "I'm in touch with all of my exes, I'm in touch with every one of them, because once they were my friend."

This differed from some of her co-hosts, with Alyssa Farah Griffin admitting, "I can't relate to the idea of an amicable breakup. I've never had one, it's always been like 'I hate you, we will never speak again, goodbye!'" Likewise, Sunny Hostin added, "Things end for a reason, and you leave the past in the past where it belongs, and you move onwards." But that's not to say Goldberg doesn't have any boundaries with her exes.

As she clarified, elaborating on her iconic comment to the Times, "I don't have to sleep with you, I don't have to eat with you. I don't have to do any of those things that a relationship forces," but Goldberg still has respect for all of them, confirming simply, "There's nobody that I've lived with or messed with that I absolutely hate." While the romance may not have lasted, it's heartwarming to have a love that does — even if just as a friendship.

