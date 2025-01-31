Kendrick Lamar Isn't Shy When It Comes To His Feelings On Donald Trump

We know that "Money Trees" artist Kendrick Lamar has a more publicized beef with celebrities like Drake, but that hasn't kept him from voicing his displeasure for other notable figures. Lamar especially hasn't refrained from sharing his contempt for President Donald Trump, whether it be publicly or via his song lyrics.

Advertisement

During Trump's first term, Lamar didn't hold back criticizing the commander in chief. He went straight for the president's jugular with songs like "The Heart Part 4," released in March 2017 — fairly early in Trump's first year in office. That song directly attacked Trump and his alleged Russian ties. "Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk/Tell 'em that God comin'/And Russia need a replay button, y'all up to somethin'," the song goes. The lyrics also addressed topics like America's electoral college. However, he's also felt fatigued about delivering Trump hate, and would prefer to make change, rather than remain a critical bystander. "It's like beating a dead horse," Lamar told Rolling Stone in an August 2017 interview. "We already know what it is. Are we gonna keep talking about it or are we gonna take action? You just get to a point where you're tired of talking about it. It weighs you down and it drains your energy when you're speaking about something or someone that's completely ridiculous."

Advertisement

Per CNN, Lamar subtly conveyed his negative feelings on Trump at the college football CFP National Championship game back in January 2018. In one of the several memorable halftime shows Lamar has been in, he performed songs containing politically-charged lyrics. Interestingly, Trump was at the first half of that game, so he may or may not have seen the livestream of Lamar's performance.